Aww: Itu Khune’s Wifey Sphelele Pens Sweetest Father’s Day Post

Mzansi soccer star Itumeleng Khune was at the receiving end of the sweetest Father's Day/birthday post from his baby momma and wifey, Sphelele Matunga

In her post, the young mom of two writes how amazing Itu is as a dad and also said that she would not choose any other man to fulfil the role of her husband and kids' father

The post received many reactions from locals who absolutely loved the post and the sweet snap that accompanied it

Itu Khune is one lucky dude. His beautiful wife and mother of his two gorgeous babies took to Instagram to share the sweetest Father's Day/birthday post with him and so many people absolutely loved it.

"TO THE LOVE OF MY LIFE: There is no one I would rather spend the rest of my life than with you. You are the best thing that God has blessed us with, such a wonderful, caring Husband/Daddy. Therefore, thank you for loving me and our girls wholeheartedly. HAPPY BIRTHDAY and HAPPY FATHER’S DAY," the heartwarming post reads.

Itu recently celebrated Father's Day and his birthday and Sphelele made it so sweet. Image: laaylaymak

The masses respond with messages of love and appreciation

Many of the couple's fans loved the sweet post and soon headed to the comment section to share their super sweet Father's Day messages and compliments. Read a few of their comments below:

mphaphulitakalanielizabeth said:

"May you stay blessed together forever. My favourite couple. Happy birthday our keeper."

pearls_ivory said:

"My most fave couple."

nqobile9380 said:

"Happy birthday to uBaba wengane."

Itu shares sweet snap of his baby girl

Briefly News also reported that Itu Khune is serving some serious #FamilyGoals in his latest Instagram offering. The goalkeeper shared a cute snap of his little family out and about on a winter's day.

"Family is not an important thing. It’s everything. Family gives you the roots to stand tall and strong," he captioned the heartwarming post.

It's clear the family is enjoying quality time together as the couple's eldest girl runs towards her father's arms. The toddler looks adorable as ever in her poofy yellow dress and white ballet flats.

