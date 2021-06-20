Julius Malema, the Commander in Chief of the Economic Freedom Fighters recently headed online to wish his fellow Mzansi dads, a happy Father's Day

Juju's heartwarming Twitter post included a short but very sweet video clip of himself carrying his child on his back with the help of a towel

Many local people were soon in the comment section responding warmly to Malema's Twitter post and wishing him a lovely Father's Day

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly.co.za News on your News Feed!

The EFF's Julius Malema is one of the many local dads who are proudly celebrating Father's Day today. To make the day even more special, the Cic headed to Twitter to share a heartwarming post about this day.

Daddy duties

While Malema took the chance to wish other fathers a happy Father's Day, he also showed how he was spending the day - by mpepe'ing his adorable little boy. In the clip, the little one can be seen wrapped tightly to daddy's back who by the way is sporting the proudest look on his face.

Julius Malema is celebrating Father's Day sweetly. Images: Julius_Sello_Malema

Source: Twitter

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel

Mzansi just can't get enough

While there were a few negative comments, many of Juju's fans swiftly headed to the comment section to wish their leader a happy Father's Day. Read a few of their comments below:

@BraSam87842952 said:

"Ooh. Yesss my Leader."

@KatlegoRamushu2 said:

"Cheers to fathers like you."

@NalediChirwa said:

"Happy Father’s Day we love you to the moon and back, papa Rati

More daddy's day news

Briefly News also reported that BI Phakathi is known for his amazing work but he also happy to share other people's amazing deeds. He uploaded a touching video of a family clearly love each other deeply.

A lucky father was blessed with a new car for Father's Day by his daughters. Their father was so overcome with emotion that he could barely talk. He was so emotional that he had trouble finding the right key to start the car.

Judging from his surroundings this dad had sacrificed a lot to give his family everything they needed. She appreciated their dad so much and it shows in the amazing gift they gave him.

Enjoyed reading our story? Download BRIEFLY's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

Source: Briefly.co.za