"Lol": Misspelled Cheque Causes Lots of Confusion, Has SA in Stitches

A snap of one completely misspelt bank cheque has left Mzansi laughing with many reminiscing about our own former president's blunder with long numbers

Local tweleb, @AdvoBarryRoux, shared the silly picture that's got South Africans talking

Mzansi social media users have certainly been left chuckling and couldn't help sharing their concerns in the comments section

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly.co.za News on your News Feed!

One hilarious snap of a cheque proves that the pronunciation of lengthy numbers is certainly a challenge for many South Africans, and President Jacob Zuma's infamous legacy of laying waste to long numbers is definitely not lost on Mzansi.

This bank cheque is a little suspect. Image: @AdvoBarryRoux

Source: Twitter

The funny snap

Heading to his Twitter account, avid social media user @AdvoBarryRoux shared the silly picture that's got everyone talking. It seems members of the Eastern Cape Government shared a generous donation with a local enterprise, Bask & Sons.

"I give up," he captioned the post, along with a few laughing and crying emojis.

While at first glance, everything appears quiet in order, a closer look at the large bank cheque reveals some very irregular spelling.

Social media reactions

The post reminded many social media users of President Jacob Zuma's very own struggle with pronouncing lengthy numbers. Naturally, Mzansi was left laughing and couldn't help wondering which amount was actually awarded to the small business.

Check out some of the comments below:

@MLekgoru said:

"Zuma's legacy is not lost."

@C_Massala said:

"How difficult is it to write One Million Four Hundred Thousand and Six Thousand Two Hundred and Sixty Seven only? Yesses man."

@Makatane_ said:

"They should have just written 'Almost one point five million rands'."

@TakaTina1 said:

"OK I think I needed this laugh."

@LadyTee_Maimane said:

"Null and void. Which bank approved this cheque?"

@Gwija3 said:

"This province mara..."

@Zotha44987010 said:

"Hhai khona this is too much."

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel

A glamorous shack

In more news about questionable images making the rounds on social media, Briefly News previously reported that a double-storey shack recently became the subject of a lot of conversation as many locals could not believe that someone out there actually decided to invest in it.

Heading online, a popular South African Twitter user, @Kulanicool shared a few snaps of the one-of-a-kind double-storey shack that in all honesty is quite a beautiful and marvellous sight to behold.

"Double-storey," he captioned the interesting Twitter post.

Mzansi can't make up their minds

Many locals either loved it or thought that it was a ridiculous idea because of safety concerns. Read a few of their comments about the cool home below:

@Nathi_Steezy said:

"I'm sure with the money they spent here they could've built a three-bedroom brick house."

@MkMokoena4 said:

"Beautiful but safety comes first people, please let's consider it first."

@Thabskhu said:

"Beautiful kodwa ewu! Imagine uma kushaywa umdavazo upstairs wena usezansi."

Enjoyed reading our story? Download BRIEFLY's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

Source: Briefly.co.za