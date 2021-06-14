Young Women’s Lit Dance Moves Impress Mzansi, SA Wants to Learn Too

Two local dancers with a few stellar moves have really got Mzansi talking, performing to Prince Kaybee's hit song 'Beautiful Girls'

In the short clip which has already been seen more than 30k times, the woman dance with impressive skill and vigour

Mzansi social media users were definitely dazzled and took to the comments section, calling for an immediate collaboration between Kaybee and the dancers

Two young woman's incredible dance moves have certainly caused a buzz on social media, with many impressed by their great level of skill.

Reaching out to Prince Kaybee

The stellar performance took place with Prince Kaybee's 'Beautiful Girls' playing in the background and had many social media users asking for a collab between the unknown dancers and the famous musician.

In the short clip which has been viewed more than 30k times, the dancers show off all of Mzansi's most hip-hopping dance moves. They've certainly been dancing for some time.

Social media reactions

Mzansi has fallen in love with the young stars. Many users have even asked for a few dance lessons, embarrassed with their own dance moves. Still, others have called for a collaboration between the hot performers and Prince Kaybee.

Check out some of the comments below:

@itsbabylonia said:

"@PrinceKaybee_SA's Beautiful girls is such a masterpiece too. What a spectacular feel good song"

@MabifhiT said:

"Bathong who are these people? Cause they need to teach me.."

@fmogopodi16 said:

"PRINCE KAYBEE - BEAUTIFUL GIRLS"

@MsEdKena said:

"I can't get my eyes off the one with the spot, girl can move.... Cuteness fela"

@Lelethupresh said:

"I can't stop watching this.wow"

In more viral dance news, Briefly News previously reported that a young Nigerian lady, Chiamaka Goodness, showed she is an amazing dance hall mover as she displayed her dancing skill during a wedding ceremony.

Chiamaka quickly became the centre of attention at the event as the MC turned her hypeman. Getting into a dance mode did not take her long.

Lady dancing at the wedding ceremony

Some people said they would be too conscious to display such dance moves.

The song took her away

In a video that has gone viral on Instagram, the lady went into a frenzy as she danced fast, demonstrating her beautiful legwork (gbese) moves.

If it were a dancing competition, only a male counterpart in agbada would have come close. Her eccentricity was much.

As at the time of writing this report, the video has over 300,000 views with thousands of comments.

How do people dance like this?

Briefly News compiled some of the reactions below:

iam_rowlandsophia said:

"Even if I say I don’t want to act posh, dance sef I still no sabi dance."

deejaysoy_ said:

"Sometimes you no go fit hold am."

latifahcooks said:

"Some songs just brings the monster in you."

nello_or_nvthing said:

"I don’t know how people dance like this In fine wedding clothes. Shame no go let me try am."

official_donj asked:

"Please is the other girl kneeling down?"

tolu_mehn said:

"Shey that girl bend down ni abi she’s actually that short."

