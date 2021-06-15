A little man on his way to school has certainly left SA entertained with his interesting dance moves

The young man appeared to be minding his business until a car passed by and clearly played one of his favourite songs

The clip had Mzansi reminiscing about their own mischievous school days in the comments section

It seems yet another tedious school day can't rain on one little boy's parade as he hilariously dances through the streets of his township on his way to school.

This young man is certainly in a good mood. Images: @NkosinatiMagwa/Twitter

Source: Twitter

The short clip was shared by Twitter user @NkosinatiMagwa, who certainly couldn't get enough of the jiving boy.

"That time he's late for school, not bothered at all," he captioned the viral post, along with several laughing emojis.

Young man catches the groove

In the video, the boy appears to be minding his own business until a car playing a local banger drives by. As if almost on queue, the little comedian shakes his stuff, much to the amusement of the car's driver.

Social media reactions

The silly clip had South Africans feeling a little nostalgic with many reminiscing about their own mischievous school days. Others couldn't stop laughing at the hilarious kid.

Check out some of the interesting comments below:

@NF_Mtumezi said:

"That me in the 90s I'd count passing cars not bothered what time is it, be late and see meneer standing by the gate with his sjambok and turn to guava trees eat the fruit and home with the rest of the kids later."

@NiniQhawekazi said:

"He's so cute..."

@MissB20_10 said:

"Little King right there."

@manGuile91 said:

"You only see this behaviour on Fridays."

@iamItuu said:

"Ai... This country."

In more news about impressive young performers, Briefly News previously reported that two young women's incredible dance moves have certainly caused a buzz on social media with many impressed by their great level of skill.

Reaching out to Prince Kaybee

The stellar performance took place with Prince Kaybee's Beautiful Girls playing in the background and had many social media users asking for a collab between the unknown dancers and the famous musician.

In the short clip which has been viewed more than 30k times, the dancers show off all of Mzansi's most hip-hopping dance moves. They've certainly been dancing for some time.

Social media reactions

Mzansi has fallen in love with the young stars. Many users have even asked for a few dance lessons, embarrassed with their own dance moves. Still, others have called for a collaboration between the hot performers and Prince Kaybee.

Check out some of the comments below:

@itsbabylonia said:

"@PrinceKaybee_SA's Beautiful Girls is such a masterpiece too. What a spectacular feel good song"

@MabifhiT said:

"Bathong who are these people? 'Cause they need to teach me..."

@fmogopodi16 said:

"PRINCE KAYBEE - BEAUTIFUL GIRLS"

@MsEdKena said:

"I can't get my eyes off the one with the spot, girl can move... Cuteness fela."

@Lelethupresh said:

"I can't stop watching this. Wow."

