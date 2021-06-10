- An extremely hilarious video clip of a big guy having a blast while dancing at a local groove has been shared online by a highly amused Twitter user

- In the video, the man who is enjoying a nice and cold drink, dancing down a small elevated slope, thereafter, he tries to dance his way up the slope but unfortunately, falls down

- The funny clip has received various hilarious reactions from South African Twitter users who quickly took to the comment section to laugh out loud

Dancing while intoxicate is a well known hazard. Many a times, we've seen a drunk person making an unfortunate collision with the floor and in a clip shared online, one such person can be seen taking the plunge - literally.

"We are all laughing right?" @ndi_shonny captioned the super funny video.

This big guy had an unfortunate big fall. Images: @ndi_shonny

Mzansi is definitely laughing

South Africans found the video very entertaining and highly amusing and made this known in the comment section. Read a few of their funny responses to the clip below:

@Mixologist_DJ said:

"I wasn't laughing until the kurukuthu moment"

@anele_anza_ said:

"This kind of groove"

@Goitse_Kele said:

"I'm not laughing Mara Bona mafura a mova thata Jwang"

@nikki_lelo said:

"Oh Nkosi yam"

