Father's Day: Daughters surprise dad with new car, he is overcome with emotion

A lucky father was blessed with amazing daughters who showed him a whole lot of love of Father's Day

They surprised their dad with a brand new car and he was so overcome with emotion he could barely talk

Social media users reacted to the video by praising the daughters for their amazing deed and reminding father's that their hard work and sacrifices are appreciated

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly.co.za News on your News Feed!

BI Phakathi is known for his amazing work but he also happy to share other people's amazing deeds. He uploaded a touching video of a family clearly love each other deeply.

A lucky father was blessed with a new car for Father's Day by his daughters. Their father was so overcome with emotion that he could barely talk.

Daughters surprise their dad with a new car for Father's Day. Photo credit: @biphakathi

Source: Facebook

He was so emotional that he had trouble finding the right key to start the car. Judging from his surroundings this dad had sacrificed a lot to give his family everything they needed.

She appreciated their dad so much and it shows in the amazing gift they gave him.

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel

Social media reactions

David Botha:

Wow guys well done, thanks for loving and caring for ur dad. It warms my heart to see ur love for him, continue loving him, please.

Happy fathers day uncle and enjoy ur new van

Soneni Sithole:

"Congratulations tata & happy fathers day to you & all the fathers not forgetting my brother BI you are a father to the fatherless. As for you girls may God continue to strengthen you preserve you above all may he grant you all your heart desires in Jesus' name."

Thandi Khobeni:

"Wow, mhle uJesu. Well done sisters. God bless you abundantly. It shows that the father was a real father to them. Happy fathers day tata."

Primrose Y Mphini:

"This is a lesson to all the fathers who runaway from their kids and family, look what his daughters are making him happy that's what you get from being a good father or a parent period."

70 emotional Happy Father's Day messages

Briefly News earlier reported that giving birth to kids is one thing, and raising them is another. Fathers selflessly put in resources to ensure that they bring up their kids in the best way possible. As a result, they deserve the best reward and appreciation. Sharing Happy Father's Day messages, wishes, quotes, and pictures is a thoughtful way of expressing gratitude.

Most South African families have not embraced affirmation as a love language. Very few people can confidently tell their parents they love them, unless on special occasions like their birthdays. If you have wished to make it a tradition, what better way to do so than through emotional happy Father's Day messages, wishes, quotes and pictures.

Enjoyed reading our story? Download BRIEFLY's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

Source: Briefly.co.za