Two beautiful South African sisters made the heartwarming decision to honour their late mom with a beautiful cake on her 50th birthday

The cake, which is shaped like angel wings, signifies that the mother is now her daughters' guardian angel and the gesture is quite beautiful and heartwarming

Their post was warmly received by locals who loved the fact that the young women had chosen to honour their mother in such a wonderful way

Losing a family member is terribly hard but not much comes close to losing a mom. Two gorgeous South African sisters lost their mom but decided to continue to honour her memory on her 50th birthday - an important milsestone.

An angelic gesture

Taking to Twitter, one of the sisters shared a snap of a birthday cake that they made for their late mother. The cake, which is in the shape of wings, signifies that to the sisters, their mom is now an angel - a truly beautiful sentiment.

Happy birthday mom

"Happy heavenly birthday mommy. Love, your daughters," the tearjerkingly sweet video was captioned.

Mzansi is moved

The post received many reactions from social media users who absolutely loved the thoughtfulness of it all.

@DiosaNtshingila said:

"This is beautiful. Happy birthday to your guardian angel."

@_Amanda__M said:

"Happy heavenly birthday to Sis Thobile."

@lindo_zindela said:

"This is beautiful!"

More heartfelt news

In similar news about parents in Heaven, Briefly News also reported that losing a parent is not easy and losing both of them at the same time is even worse. A young South African woman recently paid tribute to her parents, whom she and her family had to sadly bury at the same time.

Taking to Twitter, @tinnylequeen shared a snap of her parents' caskets that were sadly yet very sweetly placed next to each other. In the photo, people surround the casket as they wait to send the couple off.

"Robalang ka kagiso Baruakgomo. (Rest in peace.)"

