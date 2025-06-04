DNA analysis has confirmed that remains found in Limpopo are those of Sibusiso Aserie Ndlovu and Zodwa Precious Mdhluli

The Pretoria journalist and his partner were last seen in February 2025, but suspects led police to the site of their remains

A total of seven suspects have been arrested for the crime and will face a raft of charges related to the disappearance of the couple

Tragic End to Search for Journalist and Partner, DNA Confirms Remains Belong to Ndlovu and Mdhluli

LIMPOPO – The search for missing journalist Sibusiso Aserie Ndlovu and his partner, Zodwa Precious Mdhluli, has ended in tragedy.

The South African Police Service (SAPS) confirmed that DNA analysis positively linked remains found in Rust De Winter to be that of the Pretoria journalist and his partner.

The pair were last seen in February 2025, with a case reward of R100,000 offered for information on their whereabouts.

Police confirm remains belong to missing couple

Following DNA analysis on remains found in Rust De Winter on 8 May 2025, police can now confirm that it is positively linked to Ndlovu and Mdhluli.

“The human remains were analysed and matched with the reference sample of the biological relatives of the deceased. A positive DNA match thus confirms that the discovered remains are those of the missing couple,” a police statement noted.

SAPS has already notified both families of the news.

Suspects face a range of charges

Police discovered the remains after some of the suspects led officers to the site, confessing that it was where the Ndlovu and Mdhluli’s bodies were buried.

Police currently have seven suspects in custody, including a 17-year-old. They will appear before the KwaMhlanga Magistrate Court on various charges, including kidnapping, house robbery and possession of stolen property.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information is made available.

