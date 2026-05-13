GAUTENG – An Independent Police Investigative Directorate (IPID) official has been removed from the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry following allegations of extortion.

An IPID official on duty at the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry has been temporarily removed from duty over extortion allegations. Image: Per-Anders Pettersson

Source: Getty Images

The official, who was on watching brief at the Commission at the Brigitte Mabandla Justice College in Pretoria, allegedly requested five thousand rand to expedite a witness’s appearance at the Commission.

The Commission is currently probing allegations of criminality, political interference and corruption within the criminal justice system. It was set up by President Cyril Ramaphosa following the allegations made by Lieutenant General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi.

The KwaZulu-Natal Police Commissioner claimed that senior officials like Lieutenant General Shadrack Sibiya and Police Minister Senzo Mchunu were working together to shield criminal cartels operating in the country.

Official temporarily removed from Commission hearings

On 13 May 2026, the official was temporarily removed from duty at the Commission. IPID is also waiting for a report from the officer regarding the allegations. A case of extortion was opened at the Alberton Police Station in April 2026, prompting IPID to look into the matter.

Source: Briefly News