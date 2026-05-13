A meat delivery truck overturned on a major route, leading to an immediate looting frenzy by motorists and locals

The video shared on TikTok showed people carrying entire sides of beef and land carcasses to their private cars

Social media users were divided, with many citing the high cost of living as a reason for the desperate scramble for food

A crowd of people is seen gathering around a crashed delivery truck to collect spilt meat. Image: @gorgies_wrld1

Source: TikTok

A routine drive turned into a roadside harvest after a heavy-duty transport truck spilt its massive cargo of raw meat across a busy South African pass.

The clip was shared by TikTok user @gorgies_wrld1 on 11 May 2026, attracting many comments from viewers who mostly justified the public’s actions.

The viral video captured the moment after “vleis lorrie” (meat truck) came to grief, spilling hundreds of kilograms of raw meat across the tarmac. Rather than waiting for emergency services to secure the scene, passing motorists were seen stopping their cars to participate in the haul.

A roadside butchery

Men and women in TikTok user @gorgies_wrld1's video were struggling to lift massive carcasses, with some even dragging the meat up steep hills to load into the boots of their cars and the back of their bakkies. Some were even called from their home to come to the scene, as Christmas seemed to have come in early for the Western Cape residents.

Briefly News reached out to @gorgies_wrld1 for a comment. At the time of publication, she had not responded.

Warning: This article covers an incident of looting, which may be sensitive for some readers.

Watch the TikTok video here.

SA debates the meat truck accident

The clip gained massive views, likes and comments from social media users who debated the looting of meat. Many viewers explained that the meat would not be sent to the client after an accident, as it was damaged goods. Some said they did not blame locals, noting that food was expensive. Justifying their comments, users guessed that the retailer had insurance that would cover the loss. Others warned that the meat might be contaminated after it fell on the ground, worried that people might get sick from consuming it. One user was disappointed by the people's behaviour and noted that they should not have taken the goods.

Residents were captured dragging large sides of beef up a steep embankment toward their parked cars, shocking viewers. Image: Ketut Subayinto

Source: UGC

User @juffrou Jaftha commented:

"Hoop die driver is okay (hope the driver is okay). En ek neem niemand kwaalik, die lewe is vrek duur, en die besigheid sal nie die vleis kan verkoop aan die publiek in elk geval nie (and I don't blame anyone, life is so expensive, and the business won't be able to sell the meat to the public anyway."

User @Carryn Bhange ❥ said:

"Yoh, SBWL😭."

User @T shared:

"That meat is contaminated already."

User @BCPF added:

"Ons mense kry regtig swaar hier buite (Our people are really suffering out here)."

User @Grimaldi shared:

"They can’t resell it, and it’s probably insured. They would have to get rid of it. It might as well go to families who need food."

User @Chrizelda commented:

"Damaged goods can't go back to the destination, enjoy people's insurance covers the loss."

User @user7660381049338 added:

"This makes me really, really disappointed 😔."

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Source: Briefly News