Two young South African women have officially entered the record books after reaching a management level in the country’s train sector

The news was shared on Facebook on 10 March 2026, showing the duo for reaching a goal that is held by very few individuals in the country

Social media users were happy to learn about the news, with many praising the pair for breaking barriers in an industry commonly led by men

Cara Hurst and Mieke Scheepers have made history as the youngest certified Train Managers in Mzansi’s heritage rail sector. Image: Railways Africa

South Africa’s heritage rail sector is celebrating a historic moment as two young women take the lead in a field usually dominated by men.

The news was shared on Facebook by the account Railways Africa, where it gained massive traction and comments from viewers were inspired by the duo’s hard work and dedication in keeping the country’s train history alive.

Cara Hurst, aged 20 and Mieke Scheepers, 18, are now the youngest certified Train Managers at the New Cape Central Railway, in the Western Cape. Their new roles are very special because they are currently the only women in South Africa allowed to manage working stream trains.

Breaking records at a young age

The Facebook account Railways Africa explains that this job requires intensive training because steam engines work differently from modern trains we see today. These old railways do more than just show the past; they keep special skills alive.

SA celebrates the young women’s achievement

The post gained massive views with social media users flooding the comments to show their support. Many viewers congratulated the young women for making history and wished them well on their new journey. Some said that seeing young women do well in a male-dominated world was very encouraging. The post also made some viewers curious about the industry, with others asking how they could start working with trains.

Many viewers wished Cara and Mieke success in their new roles. Image: Ketut Subayinto

User @Keith Brown said:

"Well done, girls. You have my sympathy for being trained by Stefan. I look forward to working with you for as many years as I can."

User @Mandy Radloff shared:

"Massive congratulations! You're making your mark in a unique field 🙌💯."

User @Inger Murrish commented:

"They may walk with their heads held up high. May they wear their pride with honour. Excellent accomplishment."

User @Erika Erasmus-Kapp added:

"These two women are breaking barriers and making history 💕👏."

User @Santa Pienaar said:

"Congratulations, you two are truly making a mark in a male-dominated field! 💪."

User @Fanie Wheeler explained:

"I think there is confusion here. A train manager is a person who works on a train and ensures that coaches have staff members in them. They are not train drivers."

