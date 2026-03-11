A local woman captivated social media after she shared the stunning transformation of her Karoo living room following a move from Cape Town

The renovation video shared on Facebook showcased a complete DIY overhaul, including a fireplace and reupholstered furniture

Social media reactions were filled with praise for the creator’s interior design taste, with some finding inspiration for their own home improvement projects

A woman who moved to the Karoo shared part two of her home renovation series. Image: Estelle Grobler

One homeowner turned her relocation from a bustling Cape Town to the quiet Karoo into a viral DIY journey. By sharing a room-by-room progress, she gave her followers a front-row seat to the exhausting but rewarding process of turning a house into a home.

The clip was shared on Facebook by Estelle Grobler on 10 March 2026, where it gained massive views as the online audience gathered to see the dramatic before and after results.

The creator started by showing the original condition of the living room before any work was done. One of the first tasks she tackled was a dull-looking table, which she sanded down to restore its natural beauty.

The fireplace and DIY furniture steal the show

A major highlight of the renovation involved the fireplace. While the creator originally wanted a yellow colour for the tiles around the fireplace, she allowed her followers to vote on the final look. The winning colour was green. The front door was brought, fixed to perfection and installed. To complete the aesthetic, Facebook user Estelle Grobler reupholstered her couch from its original grey to a soft cream white and even got a plant outside for the living room.

Watch the Facebook reel here.

SA loves the gorgeous living room

The post attracted many views from social media users who flooded the comments section with positive reactions. Many viewers were impressed by the after-renovation of the living room and praised the creator for her good taste. Some admitted that they found inspiration for their own home renovations. Others expressed their anticipation for the next room in part three of the renovation series.

Many viewers applauded the woman for turning the dull living room into a beauty. Image: Estelle Grobler

User @Adele Vercueil advised:

"Pragtig! Onthou net om n deur stopper of iets by die voordeur te sit. Daardie spasie laat nogal baie lug deur. Maar dit lyk pragtig. Die blomme op die hout rakke is so mooi! (Beautiful! Just remember to put a door stopper or something by the front door. That space lets in quite a lot of air. But it looks beautiful. The flowers on the wooden shelves are so pretty!"

User @Suzette Le Riche Fernhout said:

"Wow. Man jy maak my trots. (Man, you make me proud)."

User @Michelle Fourie shared:

"Love dit.Dankie vir die deel (Love this. Thanks for sharing)."

User @Leonie Nightingale commented:

"Sien uit om jou harde werk te volg (Looking forward to following your hard work)."

User @Koekie Myburgh added:

"Pragtig! Moet net nooit stain op dai pragtige hout sit nie sit woodsealer op (Beautiful! Just never put stain on that beautiful wood. Please, put a woodsealer on)."

User @Cherie Issel said:

"Absolutely beautiful."

