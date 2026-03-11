An American travel content creator visited the Oranjezicht City Farm Market in Cape Town and shared her honest experience

She spent money on food mainly, and shared that the desserts alone were worth the visit

South Africans in the comments had mixed feelings, with some proud of what the city has to offer and others pointing out that there are downsides to the market

An American woman posing for a picture on the left, and a night market in Cape Town on the right.

Source: TikTok

American travel creator @originalyall visited Cape Town and made her way to the Oranjezicht City Farm Market on 13 February 2026. She arrived at around 8 pm on a Wednesday and quickly found the market was only open on weekends, but luckily for her, it happened to be open that evening. She shared her experience in a clip that showed her walking through the stalls, taking in the food, the people and the energy of the place.

The Oranjezicht City Farm Market is one of Cape Town's most well-known weekend markets, located in the De Waal Park area in the City Bowl. It draws a mix of locals and visitors and is known for its amazing food, fresh produce and community atmosphere.

The woman admitted she almost arrived in her boxing clothes before changing at the last minute, which turned out to be the right call, given how well-dressed the crowd was.

What did she think of the Oranjezicht market?

From the moment she walked in, she was drawn to the food stalls. She spotted sushi, fresh produce, clothing and plenty of desserts. A long queue at one spot convinced her and her companion to join it for iced tea. The real highlight for her, though, was the desserts. She ended up with a brownie and a cheesecake slice, both for R70, and an iced tea for R55. She sat down with her small spread and said it was every kind of sugar rush in one sitting. She left the market impressed, calling it the kind of outdoor experience she had been looking for in Cape Town.

Watch the TikTok video below:

People divided over US woman's Oranjezicht review

Mzansi shared their thoughts on the market on TikToker @originalyall's review. With some recommending other places for the woman to try out, while others shared how the night market was not as good for locals:

@Mum'sLife🍉🇿🇦 said:

"Going to Cape Town to have a European experience 🤔😞🥴"

@Mampara in the Matrix added:

"You would never know you were in Africa."

@Riyaad asked:

"How do you like Cape Town and the local foods? 😇😇😇"

@user9105019548918 warned:

"Oranjezicht market is a trap! Great for tourists, not so great for us locals."

@Hein_Botha🇿🇦 suggested:

"I love those markets in Cape Town. You should go to a farmers' market in the morning, a bit outside of Cape Town. They're always amazing."

@👑D_Rex🇿🇦 explained:

"Oranjezicht in Dutch = Oranje Sig in Afrikaans = Orange Sight/Orangeview in English 😁 English and Dutch are similar, which is why sight isn't written as site."

@Ivan welcomed:

"Welcome 💯👌❤️ to my birth and home city, Cape Town in the Republic of the Western Cape Province. Enjoy your stay."

An American woman visiting a night market in Cape Town.

Source: TikTok

