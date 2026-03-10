A Cape Town woman shared her first monthly grocery haul after moving into a new family home, spending just over R5,000

The haul covered everything from food to cleaning products and snacks, but some viewers felt the amount spent did not match what was received

South Africans flooded the comments with tips on where to shop smarter, with many sharing that there are far cheaper store alternatives

A Cape Town woman posted a video on 1 March 2026, sharing her first big grocery shop after moving into her new family home. She spent R5,000 across three stores. R3,122 was spent at Checkers, R1,070 at Woolworths and R807 at Clicks. She walked her followers through every single item she bought for the month of March.

The Checkers haul was the biggest and covered most of the household basics. It included toilet paper, paper towels, milk, yoghurt, cream cheese, butter, eggs, cheese, streaky bacon, chicken and more food. Then she went on to other essentials like bin bags, dishwasher tablets and a few personal care items. The Woolworths shop covered some extras, including decaf coffee pods, bagels, boerewors, pork bangers, hot cross buns and chocolate chip muffins. Clicks accounted for toiletries and personal care products.

Was R5,000 worth it?

That was exactly the question people in the comments started asking. Some felt the haul was decent value for a family shop. Others were surprised by how little certain items seemed to stretch for the money. Many people pointed out that shopping across multiple stores, including Shoprite and Food Lovers Market, could get you much more for the same budget.

Mzansi questions the Cape Town woman's grocery haul

South Africans shared their thoughts on the TikToker @kalidreyer's clip, giving advice on how to shop smarter:

@Shana said:

"R5,000 and that's all? You'd be shocked with the amount of groceries I'd get for R5,000... Probably four months' stock."

@Natalie noted:

"Only six eggs for the month 🥲"

@Mischka.1607 suggested:

"If you live on the southern side, go to Chicken Warehouse on Imam Haron Road. They sell a 5kg bag of chicken fillets for about R73 per kg. Works out very cheap."

@Broghan Leandra advised:

"R5,000 is a good budget for a family of five; however, buying at one place isn't the way, unfortunately. Shoprite and Checkers, and if you're in Durban, Oxford, Food Lovers in Springfield and Family in Westville for toiletries and cleaning products."

@Xoxo.Kelssss tipped:

"Just a heads up, rice cakes are cheaper at Woolies! ❤️"

@AshReads📚 laughed:

"Love these hauls! Me thinking... This would only last a week in my house. I have three sons 🤣😭"

@🎀Lerato_Mothae🎀 said:

"Clicks is so expensive. What do you mean you spent R800 for that little packet 😭 They really should change their slogan."

@QueenBee79 added:

"I spent the same amount and got a counter and a half of groceries from Checkers and Food Lovers Market. Meat, veg and cupboard items 😁"

