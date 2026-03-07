A Cape Town woman showed off the new Checkers smart trolley while on a grocery trip in her local retailer

The woman shared the video on TikTok on 20 February 2026, displaying how it functions and noting its advantages and disadvantages

Social media users flooded the comments section with divided views, as some welcomed the easy payment method, while others doubted that it would work

A content creator showcased the easy-to-use Checkers smart trolley. Image: @mrsmpanza02

Source: TikTok

A local woman visited the Brackenfel Checkers store, where she tried the new smart trolley designed to simplify customers' shopping experience.

The shopper shared the clip on her TikTok handle, @mrsmpanza02, which stunned many social media users, who responded with a flood of questions, while others couldn't wait to try them.

While visiting the Checkers retail store in Brackenel, Cape Town, the woman showed off their smart trolley, bragging that the city already has them. She scanned a few items before putting them on the trolley and noted that the process was easy and convenient.

The new Checkers smart trolleys

The creator, TikTok user @mrsmpanza02, praised the invention, saying that it was going to save people a lot of time, as the cashier queues can sometimes be too long. She, however, pointed out that the smart trolleys had the potential to take people's jobs, as there wouldn't be a need to hire more people when they are in full operation.

Watch the TikTok video below:

SA debates about the Checkers smart trolleys

The clip went viral, gaining nearly 600K views and hundreds of comments from an online community that was mostly amazed by the innovative paying system, while others were sceptical. Those who supported the smart trolleys expressed joy at not having to stand in long queues and asked which stores already have them. Viewers who were against the idea expressed concern that they may forget to scan an item and just place it on the trolley without paying for it. Others felt that the trolleys would replace real people, as there wouldn't be a need to hire more cashiers.

Some viewers asked the creator how it would be known if they put the items without paying. Image: @mrsmpanza02

Source: TikTok

User @Thando Xaba said:

"I remember, a solid 10 or 12 years ago. The unions fought tooth and nail against this. At the time, it was Pick 'n Pay that wanted to introduce it. How times have changed."

User @Mmabatho commented:

"Lol, those trolleys won't work in most stores. Do you think we'll scan all the products? Knowing myself, I'll take my chances."

User @Renata Canham said:

"Knowing myself, I’ll just drop a few items in and forget to scan and pay 😭."

User @Sali.Soks asked:

"Where in Cape Town. I wanna try?"

User @Nompumelelo Alice

"Some people won’t scan all the items 😂."

User @Ayanda asked:

"I’m too indecisive for this😭😂. Who’s going to void all this?"

User @Precious Mankga said:

"This will affect people's jobs, but this will save us from calculating while going through the grocery list."

