An Afrikaner couple shared a video showing how safe it was to live in their area in the United States of America

Their video was shared on Tiktok showing the Amazon parcel left unattended on their front door, sparking a comparison between Mzansi and the US

Social media users were shocked to see the goods still sitting intact and noted that in South Africa, delivery drivers would never attempt to do such

A South African couple living in America captured a moment that left many social media users in awe, showing a delivery truck far from their home while their parcel was waiting for them outside their home.

The clip was shared on TikTok by user @herhosuv6mn on 1 May 2026, sparking a massive debate about the beauty of living in a safe area abroad.

The wife filmed two parcels placed on her front door while they were not home. Shocked by the country's delivery culture, she excitedly noted that she had ordered the items on Amazon Prime, a paid subscription service that provides members with fast and free shipping on millions of items.

Afrikaner woman compares safety between Mzansi and the USA

Showing the delivery truck moving from a distance, TikTok user @herhosuv6mn highlighted how nice it was to live in America, calling the experience "flipping amazing." The creator noted that in South Africa, the parcel wouldn't have been there by the time they returned

Watch the TikTok video below:

SA discusses the safety of deliveries in the US

The post attracted massive views and comments from social media users who were impressed by the safety of the area where the Afrikaner family lives. Many viewers remarked that in South Africa, the boxes would not have lasted two minutes outside, praising the American neighbourhood for its honest neighbours. Some were impressed by the delivery service, noting the absence of security gates as proof of the area's lack of crime. One viewer, however, pointed out that theft can happen everywhere, adding that it is simply less likely in certain locations.

User @Just me Elize said:

"Daar is nie eers n sekuriteits hekke nie (There aren't even any security gates)."

User @SniperonTarget1 commented:

"Shame, sussie, los vir ons met ons Suid Afrika, ons love ons land en geniet jou USA (Shame, sister! Leave us with our South Africa. We love our country, and enjoy your USA)."

User @Anina added:

"Daardie pakkie sou nie twee minute daar gestaan het nie. Suid Afrika het mos Keys wat enige ding oopsluit (that package wouldn't have been there for two minutes. South Africa has keys that unlock anything)."

User @The Bearded Goose shared:

"Nee nie rerig nie dit word ook gesteel net minder (No, not really, it also gets stolen, just less likely)."

User @frikkels commented:

"Virseker sal nooit in Suid Afrika gebeur Nie (Will definitely never happen in South Africa)."

User @Shirley Smith Wassenaar said:

"So bly vir julle. Dit is flipped amazing (So happy for you. It's flipped amazing)."

