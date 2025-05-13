An American man warned Afrikaners not to expect luxury or ease when they leave SA for the US

He explained the hard realities they'll face abroad and criticised false genocide claims in a clip shared on TikTok

Social media users reacted with mixed reviews, with some saying they must experience it for themselves and learn the hard way

An American man married to an Afrikaner woman lambasted President Donald Trump's claims of genocide in SA.

Source: Instagram

An American man sparked a fierce debate after delivering a blunt warning to Afrikaners leaving South Africa for the United States, saying life across the ocean wasn't greener, just different.

The video was posted on TikTok by @larocheguylain, sparking a firestorm of reactions, with many calling it a needed reality check.

The hard truths about moving abroad

The man in the clip was crystal clear, saying moving to the States won't suddenly fix lives. He didn't sugarcoat anything and went straight to calling the white genocide narrative false and dangerous. He said South Africa and the US both have deep-rooted crime and inequality, just shaped by different histories. In his view, anyone thinking they're escaping hardship might be walking into another kind.

He laid it down clearly; if you had a good life in SA, maids, gardeners, middle-class perks, don't expect the same in the US. He warned that unless you're rich, you'll be joining the exploited working class.

Watch the TikTok video below:

Mzansi reacts to the clip

Social media users flooded the comment section, sharing mixed views. Many said, to let them go and experience it, predicting they'd return once reality hit. Some joked that they'd soon be missing their home comforts, especially when they saw US rent and fuel prices. Some even said the move will humble them in months, not years.

A TikTokker shared a video of a US man, who said Afrikaner refugees would soon learn that life in America was expensive. Image: @larocheguylain

Source: TikTok

User @Zops said:

"Don't worry, my brother, they are coming back very soon."

User @jonas Mj added:

"Tell them they think they will see Rihanna passing by this street 😂"

User @Sinky Dikgale commented:

"They will buy two potatoes 🥔 that will cost them R50, and remember, 5kg is R54 in Pick ‘n Pay."

User @Smooth shared:

"The tables have turned. All you have to do is work, work and work. Should you complain, you will be reminded of who you are🤣 Start working, guys. You are going to make America great again 🤣"

User @Sallyv added:

"Rich farmers don't even think of moving. They are fine here."

User @Chuma Akhile said:

"We already know they'll be back; they tried migrating to Australia and found out quick."

