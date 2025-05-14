A local Afrikaans-speaking man had Mzansi entertained with his witty reply on a topic that has been the talk of the country

The guy read out a question asking why he didn't join the 49 Afrikaners who left SA for the US as refugees

His hilarious response had online users rolling with laughter, with many saying he was too beloved to be let go

An Afrikaner man jokingly said he did not move to America because his arm could not move. Image: Rian Van Skaap

A local farmer took a jab at the 49 Afrikaner farmers who left for the US on a charter flight organised by the Trump administration, because they believed that their lives were in danger.

He shared his video on his TikTok account @rianvanskaap, making social media users roll with laughter and praising his sense of humour.

The man explains why he didn't move to the US

In the clip, the man stands in front of a long mirror holding his phone as he reads a question aloud. The question was about why he wasn’t at the airport with the 49 Afrikaners who had left for America as “refugees” via a US-chartered flight.

Instead of a serious answer, he jokingly said he couldn’t go because the people who left were known to be hard-working. Pointing to his arm, he said, It didn't want to work, and the rules stipulated they didn't want people with disabilities.

SA reacts to the funny clip

The video gained 446K views, 27K likes, and 1.9K comments from social media users who couldn't contain their amusement. Many joked that he would have been made the "foreman" if he had gone with others. Some claimed that the 49 who left were “car guards” from Brakpan, saying that there were now vacancies for those looking for jobs. Others shared how they would’ve been heartbroken if he left the country, calling him a treasure and praising his love for the country.

A local man had Mzansi joking about the 49 Afrikaner refugees after seeing his response to a comment. Image: @rianvanskaap

User @Otty said:

"Stay, my friend, we want you here 😂."

User @UNDERGROUND GANG added:

"Whenever I see these posts, they are always followed by a comment mentioning Brakpan 😆."

User @Dpopesaldance34 commented:

"😂 So they're going to work that side😂? Mara wena, Riana, don’t go. There’s no place like home 🏠. SA is our home, black and white 🇿🇦."

User @Monizar112 added:

"Rian, be honest, you are not leaving because of the Sassa grant, ne😂? I laughed at the movement of the arm."

User @Ntshepeng shared:

"🤣 This arm is used as a defence for everything. It’s the hardest working arm I know ❤️

User @vincentkhumalo7 aid:

"No need to leave, Riaan, stay put. South Africa is for us all, we just need to redress injustices of the past, there's enough land for us all."

