A young man from Cape Town was excited to live one of his wildest dreams and vlogged his experience

The chap posted the damning video on TikTok where many people questioned his sanity

Social media users were floored by the foolery and flocked to the comments to share their thoughts

A young South African man had the time of his life during what one would call a horrific situation.

A Mzansi gent reviewed his robbery on TikTok.

Source: TikTok

He was excited to experience one of his wildest dreams and vlogged the memory to watch it over again.

Man gets chased by robbers in Cape Town

A young man from Cape Town shook everyone on TikTok when he posted a damning video of himself being chased by a robber. The youngster, Mbasa Ngceni, was excited to experience the wild chase as it’s been a lifelong dream of his.

Ngceni filmed the experience while running for his life, trying to keep his phone away from the criminal. He screamed his lungs out during the wild chase, but not for help.

He excitedly screamed:

“Guys, I’m being chased by a robber. I couldn’t miss an opportunity to show you guys this experience. I’ve been longing for this experience. For so long.”

Ngceni giggled as he ran for his life, that anyone watching would think he was playing tag with one of his best friends. The chap uploaded the video a day ago on TikTok and attracted almost a million views.

He captioned his now-viral post:

“POV: You finally get to experience how it feels to be chased for your phone by a phara.”

Watch the TikTok video below:

SA questions man’s sanity on TikTok

Social media users were amazed by Ngceni’s reaction and shared their thoughts in the comments:

A Mzansi gent was excited to be chased by a robber.

Source: TikTok

@Zoe Nxumalo said:

“Vlogging a robbery.”

@m00kgadi B pointed out:

“Even the phara is confused at this point.”

@Olwethu. M commented:

“I can’t laugh and run at the same time so it would’ve been over for me and that phone.”

@eso_nar said:

“There’s no way we’re the new adults.”

@Unknown wondered:

“The phara is not fast enough because why are you able to speak while being chased, and you seem so excited?

@anishah.nt was confused:

“You are still laughing and recording? Why are you having so much fun?”

@mbasa_ngceni 🤍 clarified:

“I’ve always wanted this.”

@user5922181040509 realised:

“This generation is not serious.”

@melanin.tia🫧🎀💕decided:

“South Africa is a social experiment.”

@MaShamase chuckled:

“You guys are doing robbery reviews now? This is a first.”

@debobo_16 insisted:

“Please rate your experience.”

@mbasa_ngceni 🤍 replied:

“7/10, there were no weapons.”

