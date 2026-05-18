A Black American woman is urging fellow travellers to reconsider visiting South Africa, after anti-immigrant protests turned violent in Johannesburg, Durban, and Pretoria. She shared her warning in a TikTok video that has since divided viewers online.

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The American woman behind the waring. Images: @beselfindulgent

Source: TikTok

She said what many are thinking

The woman, who says she once lived in South Africa, raised serious concerns about the movement known as March and March. The group has been marching across major cities, calling for stricter immigration laws and mass deportations.

Protesters have been filmed physically attacking people they suspect of being undocumented migrants. She pointed out that most of those targeted appear to be Black African nationals. She questioned why European immigrants living in South Africa seem to be left alone.

To her, that signals the issue runs deeper than just immigration policy. She said it feels less like an anti-illegal-immigration campaign and more like something else. Her frustration was clear, and some viewers felt the same way.

South Africans online pushed back hard against her take. Many said she was exaggerating what was happening on the ground. They insisted the situation is not as dangerous as she made it sound. The reality, however, is that at least two Nigerian nationals have died in separate incidents involving security personnel since April 2026.

Nigeria and Ghana have both formally raised the matter with the South African government. March and March maintains it only targets undocumented migrants, but critics say that line blurs quickly in the streets.

Watch the TikTok video:

Source: Briefly News