A hotel guest in the Philippines found a giant king cobra hiding inside a resort toilet

The terrifying moment was captured on video and later shared by CBS News on TikTok

Social media users said the shocking snake encounter would instantly ruin their vacation

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A hotel guest in the Philippines got the fright of their life after discovering a massive king cobra hiding inside a resort toilet. The terrifying moment was caught on camera and quickly spread online.

The picture on the left showed the tourist poking the toilet with a stick. Image: @cbsnews

Source: TikTok

A relaxing getaway quickly turned into a nightmare after a hotel guest found a giant king cobra hiding inside a toilet at a resort in the Philippines. The frightening moment was captured on video and later shared online by the official TikTok account of CBS News on 14 May 2026.

The incident reportedly happened at a resort in Don Salvador Benedicto, a mountainous area in the Philippines known for its cool weather and natural surroundings. In the clip, the guest cautiously lifts the toilet lid before suddenly spotting the massive snake coiled inside the bowl.

Moments later, the cobra begins emerging from the toilet, leaving the guest visibly shaken. Resort staff were then called to safely remove the venomous reptile from the bathroom.

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Why deadly snakes seek shelter in homes

Snakes entering homes, drains, and toilets is not unheard of in tropical countries, especially during periods of heavy rain or in areas close to forests and rivers. Wildlife experts say reptiles sometimes crawl through drainage systems searching for shelter, water or food.

Resort staff reportedly managed to remove the cobra without anyone being injured. However, the video still left many people horrified by how easily such a dangerous animal managed to end up inside a bathroom used by guests. The viral clip shared by account @cbsnews quickly sparked fear online, especially among travellers who admitted the video made them rethink using unfamiliar bathrooms while on holiday. Many viewers joked that their vacation would immediately end after such an encounter.

The picture on the left showed the snake getting out of the toilet. Image: @cbsnews

Source: TikTok

Check out the TikTok video below:

The internet stunned by the hidden snake

Pauly asked:

“Is anyone going to talk about the ants? 🐜”

Unknown joked:

“Let me guess, it’s Australia.”

Emi shared:

“As a person with OCD and this specific intrusive thought, I both hate and appreciate this video.”

Irish Mike said:

“That wasn't a king cobra, maybe a brown cobra.”

GuidoJ joked:

“Yup. House for sale.”

Mrskdm1998 joked:

“And reason No.1,267 why I don’t go on holiday…”

Kylen asked:

“So nobody's going to talk about Donald Duck in the background at the start of the video? 😭✌”

Steven Shepherd799 🇦🇺 joked:

“And reason No.1,267 why I don’t go on holiday…”

Char Anderson joked:

“Excuse me ssss-ir, we have been trying to contact you about your carsss extended warranty.”

Ashley reacted:

“What in the world?”

Bexteaches joked:

“Nothing beats a Jet2 holiday…”

3 Other Briefly News stories about snakes

A snake expert explained that snakes can live in your home for years without you knowing they're there.

Indian customs officials in Mumbai foiled a wildlife smuggling attempt, seizing 16 live snakes from a Thai passenger.

A veteran snake catcher is in the ICU after being bitten by a highly venomous black mamba in Pretoria.

Source: Briefly News