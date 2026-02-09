A snake expert explained that snakes can live in your home for years without you knowing they're there

Dr Mark Ofua shared four warning signs that a snake might be hiding in your room or house

The wildlife veterinarian's warning comes after Nigerian singer Ifunanya Nwangene tragically died from a snake bite

According to an article by Legit, a snake expert has warned that you could be sharing your home with a deadly snake for years without even realising it. Dr Mark Ofua, a wildlife veterinarian and founder of Saint Mark's Animal Hospital in Lagos, shared important information about how to detect if a snake is living in your space.

The expert, who has been practising since 2014, explained in an exclusive interview with Legit that snakes are silent and primal creatures. They're smart enough to time your movements, know when you're out of the house, and can live undetected for years.

His warning comes after the tragic death of Nigerian singer Ifunanya Nwangene, who passed away from a snake bite. The incident has reminded many people about the very real danger that snakes pose when they enter homes.

Warning signs of snakes in your home

Dr Ofua pointed out four possible signs that a snake might be living in your home. The first thing to look out for is strange poop. Snake droppings look different from other animals, and if you spot them in your house, it's a clear sign.

The second warning sign is hearing rustling sounds in your storage room or cupboard. If you hear items or utensils moving around and you investigate but can't find anything obvious, it could be a snake moving through your belongings.

The third sign is hearing squealing sounds from prey animals like rats or frogs. When a snake catches something, the animal being attacked makes a specific sound as it tries to escape. If you hear that noise and investigate, you might discover a snake.

The final sign is hearing movement in your ceiling. Snakes often hunt rats in roof spaces, and the noise of them moving around up there is sometimes the only way people realise they have a snake problem.

Dr Ofua, who is also a passionate conservationist and founder of Pangolin Nigeria Trust, explained just how clever snakes are at staying hidden. They understand your routine, know when to move without being seen, and can go completely unnoticed for years if you're not paying attention to these warning signs.

Who is Dr Mark Ofua?

According to Daily Maverick, Dr Mark Ofua is known for his work rescuing animals from bushmeat markets in Lagos. He runs both an animal hospital and a pangolin orphanage, dedicating his life to saving wildlife and educating people about conservation. His childhood encounter with a cobra at age four started his lifelong passion for understanding and protecting animals, particularly snakes.

