A woman had an unexpected encounter while out exploring nature in the Eastern Cape

The lady shared her reaction after spotting a dangerous viper

Her reaction to seeing a highly venomous snake that was on the move surprised videos

A woman posted a video of the slithering creature she came across while hiking. The woman was in the Eastern Cape when she found the dangerous serpent.

A woman came across a puff adder in the Eastern Cape

Source: TikTok

The lady managed to capture a clip of a puff adder. She showed people the notoriously lazy snake while it was active.

In a post on TikTok, a lady @underthewoodss was recording when she realised that she came across a snake. The lady was looking at a puff adder, and it was headed somewhere. The large snake was slithering away from her, and she managed to capture its beautiful pattern wrapped around a thick body. Watch the video she shared below:

South Africa amazed by puff adder

Many people were floored by the footage of a puff adder moving. Online users were stunned by the clip that the lady shared. Puff adders are labelled as lazy snakes due to their tendency to stay in one position to wait for food for days at a time, according to Kwambili Safari Lodge. Read people's comments below:

Puff adders are dangerous snakes, and many were stunned by the hiker's reaction to seeing one.

Source: Getty Images

Wattson's Nessi said:

"Luckily, puff adders are really friendly if not provoked, they normally only tend to warn by hissing super loud and only attack/bite when really threatened, like stepping on them for example 💯👀"

James the Woodvandal was impressed by the snake sighting:

"Stunning creature, what a privilege to see one in the wild, just incredible. You'll all notice it's moving away from her, not attacking her as most people think, #neverkillsnakes. Thank you for this clip it's incredible 🤘🏻🤘🏻🐍"

Skilly Kelly🐢 shared:

"Same thing happened to me in August, was walking by the wild side in Cape st Francis, then I almost stepped on the puff adder."

Dihn_Bailey_Author wondered:

@How’d you get it to move?! Those things won’t even move for elephants - literally the only snake I fear because it is so stubborn."

Kwena🇿🇦 admitted:

"This would be a sign for me to quit running for the rest of the year 😂"

Hope Writes🍉📚🇿🇦🏳️‍🌈 wondered:

"Cc is running the other way, not an option?! Because what do you mean, UHAMBA NAYO? CASUALLY STROLLING WITH NATURE'S GRIM REAPER?!"

nat 🐟 joked about the brave hiker:

"The fact that you’re moving forward is scaring me😂😂"

Evil Rabbit warned:

"The fact that a Puff adder can strike backwards always scares me. Don't walk behind it ever."

