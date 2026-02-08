Best news and entertainment Best News & Entertainment '24

Man Thanks Grandmother for Guiding Him in Johannesburg in Search for School in TikTok Video
Man Thanks Grandmother for Guiding Him in Johannesburg in Search for School in TikTok Video

by  Rutendo Masasi
3 min read
  • A young man showed people that he relied on his grandmother to help him find his way in life
  • The guy posted a video about how he navigated an unfamiliar city with his grandmother by his side
  • He highlighted how much his grandmother's support meant to him

A man just starting his life in Johannesburg posted a video on 7 February 2026 appreciating his grandmother for helping. The clip of the elderly lady left people moved after she did the most for her grandson.

Man in Joburg with grandma to keep him safe
A man came to Johannesburg with his grandma to keep him safe. Image: @shooterrsa
A young man captured the moment that his grandmother showed up for him in a way that mattered the most. The man's gogo proved she was willing to go through hoops for her grandson's comfort.

In a post on TikTok, @shooterrsa showed appreciation to his grandmother, who travelled to Johannesburg with him. The young man was looking for a school and because he didn't know the big city, he needed someone to come with him. They were making their way through Johannesburg, and he filmed a video in appreciation of her presence. Watch the video of the man and his grandmother:

South Africa applauds grandmother

Many people thought that the man's grandmother was amazing for coming to Johannesburg with him. The man later updated people that he was able to find a school thanks to his grandma's help. Read people's comments below:

South Africans reflected on getting past milestones with loving caregivers
South Africans shared how they went past milestones with loving caregivers. Image: Joshua Bull
Hlubii🌺 shared:

"It was my first time using a taxi to school, my mom came with me for the first week, and she sat outside the school every day waiting for me😭yho I love her so much♥ thank God every day for that woman."

Nthabee said:

"❤️🥰I relate, shem, mine then waited for me outside while am on a very long queue to get registered 🥰how I pray God to keep her for 🙏I owe this woman my whole life 🥰granny’s should live forever."

Nandi commented:

"This is the cutest thing I’ve seen 😭🥺🥺 Make her proud okayyy 😭"

Kgantshi Jones added:

"One thing about these gogos who raised their grandchildren, they show up all the time. She showed up from crèche graduations until my master's graduation, but it hurts to see her aging and fading😭like God we can't do this life thingy without our gogos."

Ora(cle)🌸! gushed:

"May she live to see you graduate and succeed 🥺"

khaliphile Zungu added:

"😂🤣😅🤣You really don't know Jozi because taking out your phone like on the bridge 😭😭 risky move. otherwise make Granny proud, please."

Luyanda Leroy🇿🇦 said:

"Bro mine pushed me to study hard while I was doing matric, but unfortunately she passed away before seeing me on that paper😭 nothing breaks my heart like that, everything I do I do it for her😭🙏"

