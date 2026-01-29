A Johannesburg woman shared an emotional video of her grandmother surprising her with a car as a gift

The clip showed the young woman recording from inside her home as her gogo arrived with the car,

South Africans flooded the comments begging to exchange grannies, with many calling the gift one of the best a grandmother could give

A young woman in Gauteng posing for pictures. Images: @sihle.kubeka.182

Source: Facebook

A Johannesburg woman has left South Africans emotional after sharing the moment her grandmother surprised her with a car. Sihle Kubeka posted a video on 22 January 2026 showing the special moment her gogo arrived with an incredible gift.

The video started with the young woman recording from her room through the window. She heard her grandmother arriving and opening the gate to come inside the yard. As her gogo walked in, the young woman asked if she bought it, and her grandmother smiled and nodded yes. The granddaughter immediately started walking towards the entrance of the home to go outside and see her new car.

Once she got outside, she began filming the VW Golf Mark 1 that her grandmother had bought for her. She was clearly excited as she showed the car from every angle, capturing the view from start to finish.

According to experts at Sentimental Shop, the VW Golf GTI is arguably one of the most loved cars in South Africa. More than half of the Golfs sold in the country are GTI models, which shows just how successful and popular this car has been over the years. The Mark 1 GTI, in particular, has become an iconic classic that many South Africans dream of owning.

What made the GTI special wasn't just its performance. It was a regular car with an extra layer of performance that didn't cost too much but still provided driving thrills.

The car also featured the now-legendary golf ball gear knob, designed by chief designer Herbert Schäfer, who was a keen golfer.

Watch the Facebook clip below:

Mzansi wants to be adopted

Social media users shared their love for the gogo and her thoughtfulness on Facebook user Sihle's video:

@thusochiloane joked:

"Can we exchange grannies 😭🤣 I have two, and you can have them both🤣. Congratulations, stranger❤️"

@ofentseshobstasithole begged:

"Please give me your granny, you will get another one 🥹🥹"

@babatundequadri said:

"She gave you the best gift just a few tunes and you're up."

@sizwebhele advised:

"The best gift to you, never ever think of selling it, no matter how much you become successful in life🙌🙏 Don't forget to add African track😂"

@denajaphoenix wrote:

"Bro, your granny is the coolest 💯😭 Eish am jealous."

@sebabatsomolipa shared:

"I can still remember the purple Uno that my late father got for me like it was yesterday 🥹. Take care of it."

A VW Golf Mk1 parked in a Johannesburg residential area. Images: @sihle.kubeka.182

Source: Facebook

More special bonds with grandmothers

