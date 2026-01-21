A local young man and his grandmother have become national sensations after their heartwarming home video was featured on a major breakfast show

The clip appeared on TikTok, showing a talented grandson entertaining his gogo with a hilarious impression of a radio presenter

Social media users were deeply moved by the bond between the pair and called for the talented young man to be given a professional radio slot

PAY ATTENTION: You can now search for all your favourite news and topics on Briefly News.

A young man and his gogo appeared on TV for a video he shared on TikTok that touched many hearts. Image: @realkennymcvital

Source: TikTok

A nostalgic family moment transitioned from social media to national television, capturing the hearts of many viewers.

The video was posted on TikTok by @realkennymcvital on January 20 2026, where it gained massive views along with significant engagement from an inspired online community.

Kenny and gogo’s video was featured by SABC news presenters Leanne Manas and Sakina Kamwendo on the breakfast show, Morning Live, on SABC 2. The presenters shared a light-hearted moment, which showed Kenny entertaining his grandmother at their home. They were listening to an instrumental jazz track popularly played on Lesedi FM when the young man began interjecting over the music in the exact style of a professional radio hosts. His performance sent his gogo rolling on the floor with laughter.

Kenny mimics Lesedi FM presenters to entertain gogo

The two TV presenters noted how priceless the moment was before ending their slot. Gogo was amazed to see herself on television and showed her amusement as TikTok user @realkennymcvital asked her about being in the news. The grandmother's reaction to her own television debut added another layer of sweetness to the viral story.

Many viewers called for Kenny to be hired by a radio station after seeing his impressive talent. Image: @realkennymcvital

Source: TikTok

SA loves the gogo of the nation and her talented grandson

The clip gained 602K views, 80K likes, and over 1.4K comments from an online community that reacted with overwhelming love for the duo. Many viewers highlighted Kenny's talent and noted that he deserved a slot on the Bloemfontein-based radio station. Some called the grandmother the gogo of the nation and pointed out how her face lights up whenever she looks at her grandson. Others mentioned that the bond between them is a beautiful example of family love and respect. There were some who noted that the imitation was so accurate it brought back nostalgic memories of listening to the radio with their own elders.

User @Tlakzi shared:

"Guys, let's vote for Kenny to work at Lesedi FM, please. He is talented, please. Lesedi FM, what do you think of Kenny?

User @mapule

"He really deserves a slot at Lesedi FM🤞😂."

User @Thabo Tbos

"That video won our hearts 🙏."

User @MC Megacy

"No amount of money could buy that moment🥺❤️."

User @Sonwabo Madikiza shared:

"You’re too cool, bro❤️."

User @BetYouDidnt said:

"Magogo loves you so much. Whenever you look at her, she just smiles🥰."

Watch the TikTok video below:

3 Briefly News articles about gogos

A grandmother from rural KwaZulu-Natal became an internet sensation after sharing a day in her life during her pension grant payday.

A 26-year-old grandchild surprised her grandmother with a massive home makeover, including new furniture and a fresh coat of paint, impressing many viewers.

While chatting with her granddaughter, Gogo Savelelo revealed that she has never been to church or school, leaving social media users in stitches.

Source: Briefly News