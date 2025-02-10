A granddaughter tried to convince her gogo, Savelelo to go to church but she revealed something that left online users in stitches

The cute granny who had no interest in her grandchild's service invitation shared that she'd never been to church or school in the clip shared on TikTok

The clip went viral after it was shared online gathering 641K views from social media users who were entertained and shocked

A humorous gogo told her granddaughter she had never set foot in a church and at a school in her life, leaving her amused. Image: @mamntlane4

A granddaughter gently persuaded her gogo to attend church and she firmly declined, explaining she had no interest in trying something she had never done before.

The clip, shared by the TikTok user @mamntlane4, a page dedicated to adorable and comedic granny content gained 641K views, 74K likes and 4.2K comments from social media users who were entertained.

The gogo declines the church invitation

In the video, Savelelo's granddaughter asks her to attend a nearby church service while they sit on the couch. After confirming the church, gogo gently declines, promising to go next week. When her granddaughter presses her reasons for refusing to go, gogo explains that she's never been to church. She loves God but doesn't speak with Him because she has never seen Him.

Amused, her granddaughter asks if she ever attended church when she was younger, and gogo replies that she used to attend umtshotsho, a Xhosa traditional gathering for young people, but never went to church or school.

Watch the TikTok video below:

The granny's church refusal has SA amused

Social media users could not get enough of Savelelo's raw honesty and humour, filling the comments section with thousands of amusing comments. Many were shocked that she had never been to church, while others admired her honesty and unapologetic outlook on life.

A granny shared that she doesn't speak with God because she has never seen him. Image: @mamntlane4 / TikTok

User @Eka ka Otha said:

"Groovist Savelelo myekeni (leave her) 😂😂😂."

User @tabibuswana1 commented:

"Ancient people were spiritual. I understand her."

User @Salt added:

"Such a lucky girl you are, raised organically sana with no Western influence🥰🥰."

User @Junior MJ shared:

"She said if it’s not about the paper 💸count me out! Ayy 🔥a real Xhosa woman 😭."

User @feziwexaba said:

"It's the logic & honesty for me 🤣 she makes sense 😂😭."

User @Mboyi🖤 added:

"Savelelo is brutally honest ❤."

