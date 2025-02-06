“Keep Her Away From Record Labels”: Gogo Spits Fire Bars on a Sick Beat, SA Impressed
- A young man shared a video of his grandmother rapping in Tshivenda to a hip-hop beat, impressing social media users
- The gogo caught on quickly after missing her first queue and blended perfectly with the beat in the clip shared on TikTok
- Social media users flooded the comment section complimenting the granny for her talent and encouraging the grandson to release the track
A heartwarming and entertaining video of a rapping grandmother captured the attention of social media users.
The clip, shared by a young man under the TikTok handle @thereal_marcus, featured his granny spitting bars in Tshivenda over a sick beat, leaving viewers in awe of her talent.
Gogo shows off her talent
In the video, the grandmother sits in the lounge with a microphone in front of her, ready to take on the challenge. At first, she misses her queue, but with guidance from her son, she quickly picks up the rhythm.
Like a seasoned pro, she enters the beat at just the right moment, her flow blending seamlessly with the hip-hop track. Her confidence and ability to keep up with the beat made the moment even more impressive.
Watch the TikTok video below:
Mzansi shows gogo love
The video gained 344K views, 40K likes and nearly 700 comments from social media users who showered the granny with praise for her unexpected rapping skills. Many were amazed by how effortlessly she adapted to the beat and delivered her lines. Others warned the young man to keep record labels away from the talented gogo.
User @tumelomametja shared:
"What's her Rap name."
User @Florentiä Zwane joked:
"I know a retired baddie when I see one 😂🤞🏽🔥."
User @Katlego M added:
"She owns the masters if that's her property, electricity etc😂😅🔥."
User @Diski Domain shared:
"I think we all know where this is going. Song of the year 😂."
User @asapnyamss 🦍advised:
"😭😭OMG keep her away from record labels."
User @nxlly.szn said:
"Nah! You must drop this my g 🔥🔥."
