A South African gogo received a jaw-dropping makeover that had everyone online talking

Her transformation, shared on TikTok included a flawless grey bob wig installation with no visible lace and a face that was on point

The video soon attracted massive views, with many commenters she was probably a baddie in her younger days, given how gorgeous she looked

Don't miss out! Join Briefly News Sports channel on WhatsApp now!

A gogo loved her makeover transformation by her grandchild. Image: @lehoko.malebogo

Source: TikTok

A local gogo took social media users by storm after receiving a fabulous makeover that left the online community in awe. The transformation, featuring a sleek and stylish grey bob wig, captured the attention of many on social media platforms.

Gogo's granddaughter @lehoko.malebogo, shared the entire makeover process on TikTok and followed up with her reaction afterwards.

Gogo comments on her makeover

The clip begins with gogo looking at herself in the mirror admiring her look. Looking sleek in a perfectly installed grey bob wig, with lace barely visible the gogo joked that she looks like a snake when asked for a review by the talented grandchild, leaving her in stitches.

CHECK OUT: Register for a FREE copywriting portfolio webinar. Earn more in 2025.

Watch the clip below:

Mzansi loves gogo's look

Social media users were quick to react, complimenting her and praising the talented makeup artist for her amazing work. Many joked that gogo must have been a baddie in her past life based on how perfect the makeup and installation suited her. Others laughed at her response to her granddaughter.

A young woman turned her gogo into a gorgeous young woman with her makeover. Credit: CarlosDavid.org

Source: Getty Images

User @Nolo101 said:

"A 10 out of 10 Baddie🔥🔥🔥❤️❤️❤️always and forever."

User @nok.dee added:

"Yoh mama she beautiful."

User @Rougy shared:

"She looks Rich. Muhle yaz (she's gorgeous)🥰🥰🥰."

User @J_Dial commented:

"It is confirmed... Koko was a baddie in her times 😫."

User @Malaika’sbustopstation said:

"Yoh she looks so good."

User @Asante Chiliza 🇿🇦 joked:

"I know an OG baddie when I see one !"

3 Briefly News make-up transformation articles

A young lady transformed her mom into a celebrity look alike, leaving social media users wondering if she was related to actress and businesswoman Connie Furgerson.

A woman showed a step-by-step process of her makeover transformation on her 80-year-old gogo leaving Mzansi touched.

A local makeup artist transformed her gogo into a gorgeous baddie, leaving many social media users complimenting her good looks with and without makeup.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News