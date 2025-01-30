“She Looks Rich”: Gogo Reacts to Face Beat and Wig Installation Cracking Up Mzansi
- A South African gogo received a jaw-dropping makeover that had everyone online talking
- Her transformation, shared on TikTok included a flawless grey bob wig installation with no visible lace and a face that was on point
- The video soon attracted massive views, with many commenters she was probably a baddie in her younger days, given how gorgeous she looked
Don't miss out! Join Briefly News Sports channel on WhatsApp now!
A local gogo took social media users by storm after receiving a fabulous makeover that left the online community in awe. The transformation, featuring a sleek and stylish grey bob wig, captured the attention of many on social media platforms.
Gogo's granddaughter @lehoko.malebogo, shared the entire makeover process on TikTok and followed up with her reaction afterwards.
Gogo comments on her makeover
The clip begins with gogo looking at herself in the mirror admiring her look. Looking sleek in a perfectly installed grey bob wig, with lace barely visible the gogo joked that she looks like a snake when asked for a review by the talented grandchild, leaving her in stitches.
CHECK OUT: Register for a FREE copywriting portfolio webinar. Earn more in 2025.
Watch the clip below:
Mzansi loves gogo's look
Social media users were quick to react, complimenting her and praising the talented makeup artist for her amazing work. Many joked that gogo must have been a baddie in her past life based on how perfect the makeup and installation suited her. Others laughed at her response to her granddaughter.
User @Nolo101 said:
"A 10 out of 10 Baddie🔥🔥🔥❤️❤️❤️always and forever."
User @nok.dee added:
"Yoh mama she beautiful."
User @Rougy shared:
"She looks Rich. Muhle yaz (she's gorgeous)🥰🥰🥰."
User @J_Dial commented:
"It is confirmed... Koko was a baddie in her times 😫."
User @Malaika’sbustopstation said:
"Yoh she looks so good."
User @Asante Chiliza 🇿🇦 joked:
"I know an OG baddie when I see one !"
3 Briefly News make-up transformation articles
- A young lady transformed her mom into a celebrity look alike, leaving social media users wondering if she was related to actress and businesswoman Connie Furgerson.
- A woman showed a step-by-step process of her makeover transformation on her 80-year-old gogo leaving Mzansi touched.
- A local makeup artist transformed her gogo into a gorgeous baddie, leaving many social media users complimenting her good looks with and without makeup.
PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!
Source: Briefly News
Bongiwe Mati (Human Interest Editor) Bongiwe Mati is an experienced reporter currently working under the Human Interest desk at Briefly News since (Aug 2024). Prior to joining the Briefly team, she worked for a campus newspaper at the University of the Western Cape (2005) before joining the Marketing and Sales department at Leadership Magazine, Cape Media (2007-2009). She later joined BONA magazine as an Editorial Assistant (2023-2024), writing for digital and print magazines under current news, entertainment, and human interest categories. She can be reached at bongiwe.mati@briefly.co.za