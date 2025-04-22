A Cape Town aunt popular for making interesting dishes shared an easy way to cook tripe quicker and softer, saving time and money

She shared her clip on TikTok, also advising on how to get other hard meats to cook faster while showing off hers

Social media users were rolling on the floor with laughter, flooding the comment section to share their amusement with humorous comments

A Cape Town auntie shared her easy and quicker way to cook hard meat. Image: Nadia.Booth

Source: TikTok

Aunty Nadia, a Cape Town woman known for making colourful dishes, shared a video of how she gets her tripe softer quicker, sparking a lot of debate online.

The auntie, TikTok user @nadia.booth, shared her clip on the video streaming platform, gaining massive views, comments and likes from social media users who were defeated by her recipe.

Auntie Nadia shows off her tripe pot

The clip starts as @nadia.booth pours cow's milk into a pot of boiling tripe, emptying the whole 1l box. She moves the camera to show her face as she explains her recipe, adding that when making a tripe pot (insides of a cow or sheep), the best way to get it softer quicker is to add milk. She adds that the milk can be used to soften and tenderise any kind of hard meat, making an example of pootjiekos competitions, before displaying the empty box she used.

Watch the TikTok video below:

Mzansi comments on the tripe clip

The clip attracted over 1.2K comments from social media users who could not believe their eyes. Many asked for the auntie to be given her television show, saying she would entertain many viewers. Some said they had never seen meat cooked with milk, and others promised to try the auntie's recipe and share feedback afterwards.

An auntie had Mzansi wondering, asking for television shows to feature her, after seeing a meal she made. Image: @nadia.booth

Source: TikTok

User @MamaL2 said:

"Yoh! Auntie Nadia, I can't keep defending you 😭 ."

User @georgieinjhb

"I’m beyond Defeated… thoughts and prayers for those who will be eating…. Yhooo 😂😭."

User @AnnA🇿🇦

"I know soaking liver in milk makes it tender, so who's to say Nadia is wrong by adding milk to make the tripe soft💁‍♀️."

User @Yusuf_levy

"They must give this aunty a show, Fear Factor SA. Whoever survives the meal wins R20K🤣."

User @user7449005241094

"Now, I suppose Aunty Nadia is going to add herbs, and not forgetting the rosemary, and then end it off with some dry soup powder 😂."

3 Briefly New articles about Cape Town

A Cape Town auntie could not contain her excitement when she saw two gents standing next to a red Ferrari in Camps Bay and asked to take photos with the car before asking for their numbers.

A woman advised people who could afford to move out of Cape Town townships to do so, claiming they were not a safe place to raise children.

After arriving on the 14th day of their cycling journey from Limpopo to Cape Town, the three guys were treated by the city management and locals and even went quad biking in Atlantis.

Source: Briefly News