Young cyclists from Limpopo arrived with a warm welcome from Cape Town residents and government officials after being on the road for 14 days

The gents, who took the whole of South Africa with them through their phones as they followed and tracked their progress on the road, enjoyed a break after reaching the Mother City

Social media users were happy to see that the guys were having a good time, with many saying they deserved the pampering they were getting

Three Limpopo cyclists enjoyed a fun day quad biking near Cape Town. Image: @gautabmx

Source: TikTok

Three cyclists, Maxwell Ndou (24), Gauta Mahlakoane (22), and Karabo Mokoo (21) from Burgersfort, arrived in the Mother City to residents and officials who eagerly awaited them, giving them a hero's welcome and showering them with praise.

Since arriving in the city, the young men have been pampered, taken sightseeing, and enjoyed fun activities. One cyclist, TikTok user @gautabmx, shared a fun activity they participated in, leaving fans excited to see them happy.

The cyclists enjoy Cape Town

The clip taken at The Dunes in Atlantis, before the cyclists' quad biking experience, shows an overly excited @gautabmx, sitting in his quad bike with his helmet on, celebrating the surreal moment. The camera moves to show team members, Maxwell Ndou and Karabo Mokoo, getting themselves ready on their bikes too, with smiles and excitement written all over their faces.

SA celebrates the young men

Social media users flooded the comment section, singing the young men's praises. Many expressed their pride in the cyclists' milestone, saying the young men made them realise that hard work pays off. Some said they deserved every good thing coming their way, calling them real heroes.

Others got emotional, saying they sobbed throughout the cyclists' journey, worried they would injure themselves along the way or cancel halfway.

Burgersfort cyclists have been relaxing since arriving in the Mother City. Image: @gautabmx

Source: TikTok

User @ms_october30🇿🇦🇧🇼 said:

"Imagine going to Cape Town without even spending more than R2K😭and you live your best life when you arrive there😩the boys are blessed."

User @Rubyred commented:

"Those who were asking what they will do when they reach Cape Town, I hope they are answered. Big up. We love support. God bless you guys."

User @javas added:

"To the citizens of Cape Town, thank you for the love you are showing to these young men."

User @28_lamashumi shared:

"Lol, I thought they were exhausted😅💯🥰. Enjoy boys😂😂."

User @K E v I n said:

"They had nothing. All they had was hope, determination and trust. Now they got what they hoped for... ♥️."

User @MQOBI/Mofenyimoka shared:

"Enjoy, guys, you deserve it."

