A young woman moved many online after showing her dad, mom, and husband travelling to her graduation

The lady made her TikTok post extra nice by detailing that it was a special moment for her father, who looked excited to be travelling with them

Social media users flooded the comment section, praising the lady for making her parents and hubby proud and for turning her father's dream into a reality

A lady took her dad on his first flight, going to attend her graduation. Image: @mbalimahlelabezui

Source: TikTok

A 65-year-old dad was excited to be taking a flight for the first time, going to witness his daughter graduate at NWU.

The graduate, TikTok user @mbalimahlelabezui, shared her clip on the video streaming platform, attracting comments from online users who celebrated her success and congratulated her.

The dad takes his first flight

The clip starts as the family gets to the airport. After moving around a bit and taking family photos. They finally head to the security point. The clip moves to show them on the airbridge, going to board the flight. It transitions to them moving in a queue going to their seats and then shows

@mbalimahlelabezui holding his hand mid-flight. It then shows the dad enjoying himself, laughing, before showing him disembarking. After the flight, the video moves to show the dad and his son-in-law walking at the airport and then a picture of the four of them.

Watch the TikTok clip below:

SA thanks the woman

The clip touched many social media users who flooded the comment section and congratulated the lady, while others thanked her for giving her father a memorable first flying experience. Many who will be graduating at the end of the year shared they could not wait for their turn, and others wished they still had fathers to take on their first flights.

A young wife Attended her graduation with her mom, dad, and husband. Image: @mbalimahlelabezui

Source: TikTok

User @sduuhmchunu said:

"I can't wait to fly my parents to Stellenbosch ngo (in) December for my graduation. 🥹🥹 Congrats Mbali👏🏾."

User @lenah commented:

"Hi, ma'am which NWU are graduating at if it's in Potch, I might come and see you."

User @Mesh shared:

"Can't wait to go to my daughter's. I will also fly for the first time to Pretoria."

User @Babu added:

"Wonderful, you made him proud 👏👏. I did it for my daughter's graduation in Cape Town 🥰."

User @Sesi MLR🐘🦂 shared:

"He is so happy hle🥰."

User @mommyangel said:

"My mom also flew for the very first time to my graduation. I sometimes hear her boasting stories about flying😂😂😂 our parents though 💓💓."

