A young woman proudly embraced her culture during her graduation at Cape Peninsula University of Technology (CPUT), leaving the hall erupting in cheers and applause

The two-time graduate’s video, shared on TikTok, celebrates South Africa’s cultural diversity and quickly captured the hearts of viewers

Social media users flooded the comments section, singing her praises and congratulating her on her remarkable academic achievement

A Tswana woman looked gorgeous in her traditional attire during her graduation. Image: @kutlwano_lesele

The March/April graduation season has inspired many, as graduates across the country find meaningful ways to honour themselves, their families, and their cultural heritage. One young woman celebrated her milestone uniquely and powerfully, by showcasing her Tswana roots.

The lady, TikTok user @kutlwano_lesele, posted a clip of the moment on the video streaming platform which attracted thousands of views, likes, and comments from proud South Africans who showered her with congratulatory messages.

The lady stuns at her graduation

The video begins just after her name is called. With joy and confidence, @kutlwano_lesele breaks into traditional Tswana dance moves. Dressed in traditional attire, a short skirt, a crocheted wool bra, and barefoot with traditional leg rattles known as Matlhoa, she radiates pride.

As the young lady celebrates receiving her second degree, the crowd cheers her on, creating a beautiful and moving moment.

Watch the TikTok video below:

Mzansi applauds her cultural pride

Social media users were touched by the young lady's celebration. Many praised her for embracing her heritage and marking the moment in such a deeply personal way while looking gorgeous.

Some said they felt motivated to further their studies after seeing her two sashes, while others asked for details about her traditional skirt designer, hoping to recreate similar moments for their graduations.

Mzansi applauded a young lady for being proud of her Tswana culture. Image: @kutlwano_lesele

User @ree added:

"Ngwanyana wa Motswana🥺🥺❤️❤️your ancestors are rejoicing!"

User @Keaobaka Mokgatlhe said:

"It's an honour being a Tswana cause what😍❤️?

User @KèLe Tholakele Motsa commented:

"Legarebe la Motswana! Oh, My Beautiful Hun! This one was heartfelt indeed. You did it for those who walked so that you could run🥺❤️."

User @Morgane shared:

"This is so beautiful, it makes me emotional! Congratulations Queen! ❤️❤️❤️lalala’🫶."

User @Nela Seekoei added:

"The way I was nervous on the stage .....and I had a test in 2 days from the day of registration."

User @Nothile said:

"I am Zulu, and I am so happy seeing other tribes standing tall for who they are and their heritage on graduation day. It always feels like our tribe is embracing us. I am so happy, and congratulations, lovey, super, super proud!"

