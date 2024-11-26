Dad’s Moving Celebration at Daughter’s Grad Sparks Present Dad Conversations, SA’s Touched
- A proud dad could not contain his excitement after seeing his daughter wearing her graduation regalia
- The dad celebrated her in his unique way in front of other graduates and their families, and his video went viral after it was on TikTok
- Social media users were left emotional after seeing the clip, and many praised the father for loving her daughter loudly
A father not ashamed to show how much her little daughter means to him became a favourite on social media after he was seen online.
The dotting dad's video was shared on TikTok by a page that shares viral content under the user handle @lifematters10, reaching 2.3M views, 187K likes, and over 2.1K comments.
The father's celebration video
The video taken at UKZN during their graduation season shows the father kneeling and watching his daughter walk towards him in a hall full of people. He lies on the floor as she approaches, symbolising love and respect, before getting up to flex the Zulu traditional dance.
Dad's steals Mzansi people's hearts
While he might not have been aware of his trading status on TikTok, the dad captured people's hearts, and they took to the comment section to share their sentiments. Many praised him for his presence in his daughter's life; others reflected on their relationships with their dads.
User @mmamosadiElsie asked:
"Who is crying with me? Eish Papa, I salute you."
User @Rue sent out a prayer:
"May the almighty grant me many more years to celebrate my daughter since her dad didn't make it. May you continue to RIP, my love."
User @Monaso Nare asked:
"Am I the only one chopping onions? ♥️😭🥰❤️😍🙏 God is good."
User @Alice Wanjiru shared:
"Present parents who acknowledge their children's efforts 🥰🥰."
User @wzy added:
"A father's love hits differently."
User @Dimples said:
"I know I'm not the only one crying 🥰."
