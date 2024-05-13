A proud mother got emotional at a recent University of KwaZulu-Natal graduation ceremony

The woman fell to her knees at the end of an aisle, telling her child that she was proud of them

The mother's public display of love warmed the hearts of social media users in the TikTok video's comment section

A mother fell to her knees in awe of her graduate child. Images: @ukzn_official

Source: TikTok

Graduation season is in full effect in the city of Durban, with many parents beaming with pride.

An emotional mother fell to her knees during the University of KwaZulu-Natal's graduation ceremony to show her child how proud she is of them.

The mother, dressed in a greenish-yellow dress, left the auditorium stands and proceeded to the end of the aisle, where thousands of graduates sat. While running to the aisle's end, the proud parent of the graduate shouted:

"I am so proud of you."

Filled with emotion, the woman gets down on her knees, continuing to utter words of positivity. Still on her knees, she adds:

"Thank you, my baby."

Watch the heartfelt video captured by the UKZN official TikTok account below:

Mother's love touches netizens' hearts

Unsurprisingly, social media users confessed that the video brought them to tears.

One of those people, @thando23_dzanibe, wrote:

"I always cry when I watch these videos."

@sophiachipoya85 manifested in the comment section:

"I will live long to witness this kind of blessing with my three children. I tap in this blessing."

@skuruh poured their heart out, saying:

"This got me crying. I'm at the University of Johannesburg, and it's been months without seeing my mom, it's tough. Everything is hard, but watching this made me realise how much I want to make Mom proud."

Future graduate @triciaufedo wrote:

"This was how my mum jumped when I graduated as the best student in primary school. I will make her proud again."

Mom celebrates her degree alongside her son

In April, Briefly News reported that a young woman shared her triumph of successfully bagging her degree with her little boy after a challenging journey.

In the clip shared on TikTok, the woman holds a large bouquet of roses in one arm and her son in the other.

Source: Briefly News