A young SA woman and mother took to social media to celebrate graduating from university

Mmabatho Bohelobriefly opened up about doubting whether she'd be able to obtain her degree while also raising her son

The woman's success inspired many netizens and young mothers as they congratulated Mmabatho

A Mzansi mom managed to obtain her degree while raising her young son. Image: @mmabatho_bohelo

Source: Instagram

Being a mom is hard, being a mom striving to further her studies is even harder.

Supermom Mmabatho Bohelo shared her triumph of successfully bagging her degree with her little boy by her side after a challenging journey.

Juggling motherhood and studying can be a constant balancing act, demanding focus and time management to excel in both caring for your child and pursuing academic goals.

Mmabatho posted a TikTok video overcome with joy on her graduation day.

In the clip, Mmabatho is seen holding a large bouquet of roses in one arm and her son in the other. Reflecting on the special moment and milestone, Mmabatho said in her caption:

"When you finally graduate with your son when you thought you were not going to do it."

SA congratulates graduate mom

Scores of Mzansi netizens flooded the woman's post with heartfelt comments and congratulatory messages.

refiloelebea30 said:

"Super mom I'm so proud of you."

user4736459786752 replied:

"Congratulations.❤️I have been there before, and it's difficult but definitely not impossible. Well done♥️."

Snakho responded:

"Congratulations mama."

Dré wrote:

"You are an inspiration, always remember you have done what many will never do. Congratulations."

Gugulethu replied:

"This is so beautiful to watch, congratulations mama.❤️."

tshumelo_phampha said:

"Congratulations mama ❤️ I graduated with my three-month-old daughter yesterday."

Mansa Ghanaslay responded:

"Congratulations babe."

bongiwepam replied:

"I'll definitely walk with her on that stage, she's my first degree."

