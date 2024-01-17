A young woman took to TikTok where she revealed that she spent four years at the University of Cape Town and obtained two degrees

In her video, the graduate expressed that it was time for her to leave the university as there were too many student jobs

The online community responded to her video, praising her for securing two degrees at such a young age

One woman shocked Maznsi after she revealed she bagged 2 degrees in her four years of studying.

A TikTok video of a woman who bagged two degrees at the University of Cape Town in four years at the age of 21. Image: @notsitaarah

A young woman bows out of uni with two degrees after four years

@notsitaarah posted a video with over 31.7 views and thousands of likes and comments.

In the video, the graduate revealed that she has obtained two degrees and spent four years at the University of Cape Town; however, it is time for her to leave now to get a job. As she said in the video, there are too many student jobs. She added that she was done with her studies by age 21.

Taking to her TikTok, she captioned her video saying:

“Four years, two degrees, too many students jobs, so long UCT, signing out.”

Watch the video below:

Woman wows SA

People were impressed by her video and sent her congratulatory messages.

Meebelo Malama said:

"Congratulations. My superstar. (P.S this TikTok was how I found out that results are out)."

Ice princess wished the young lady well adding:

"Congratulations. May ur journey ahead be successful Inshallah Ameen."

Eyaaa qushed over the lovely graduate saying:

"Two degrees, sis you are a super woman. Congratulations."

Talib asemota wrote:

"So long sister, congratulations & all the best."

Rumi commended:

"Proud of you friend."

layla wished her well on her future endeavours

"To bigger and better."

