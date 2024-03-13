A young and beautiful woman posted a video showing the lavish gifts from her partner

Buhle Zungu posted a video of herself holding a money bouquet and holding large stacks of money

The video garnered many views and comments, sparking jealousy and curiosity about Bhuhle's money flex

A woman sparked mixed reactions after showing money received from her man. Image: @buhle_zungu



A South African woman caused a stir and sparked envy online after sharing a video of how loved up and spoiled she has been.

Woman shows off cash from her man

A TikTok video shared by Buhle Zungu shows her holding a large bouquet of beautiful roses with R200 notes inside as well as several stacks of cold hard cash in her other hand.

In the clip, Buhle can be seen singing along to the song, So Amazing by Beyoncé and Stevie Wonder, emphasising how good love has been to her.

Watch the video below:

Mzansi stunned by woman's money gifts

Many TikTok viewers gathered in the post's comments with admiration, curiosity and questions as to how the young woman got so lucky in finding a generous man who showered her with such money.

Others responded with envy as they called Buhle out for being too flashy with her materialistic gifts. One even joked that the Hawks should investigate her.

MisJayH commented:

"Bizani ama Hawks ngeke phela no SAPS."

Zhanegov commented:

"Mese sikucela imali uzothi awunayo kodwa ☹️."

nqwenelwaweghnieb asked:

"Does he have a brother? ."

NKOSIYETHU11 replied:

"Izingane zo President ungazenzani ♥️."

khanyiemchunu101 replied:

"Hhay ngeke uza ngamawala sisi ."

Veeasked

"What do you bath with?"

zeexaba8

"How to get that kind of cash?"

Noluthando Tucker said:

"Moyongcwele ."

Sneh replied:

"Ngicela istaki semali esisodwa bandla."

