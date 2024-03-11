A Cape Town woman documented a disastrous wig installation in a now-viral TikTok

The video shows the stylist applying excessive glue and leaving the lace clearly visible

Viewers found the humour in the situation, questioning why she didn't speak up

Getting a full frontal lace wig installed at the salon turned out to be quite the disaster for one Cape Town woman.

wig installation leaves woman traumatised

@heyiitsphiwo shared a TikTok video, documenting her experience of getting her wig installed in a technique that left her doubtful and unhappy.

The footage shows the woman in her seat as the male hairstylist applies a large amount of glue on her forehead and along her hairline as she laughs in disbelief.

She then reveals the end result, which showed a poorly installed wig with the lace fully visible - not quite like an install one would pay to be prfessionally done.

"I'll never heal from this ," the video was captioned.

Mzansi reacts to the video with humour

The video garnered many views and comments from amused viewers. Many commented on how the woman endured sitting through a poorly installed wig and asked why she didn't speak up about being unhappy with the style.

Ka NENE MANYOSI asked:

"Waqhubeka wathi “I’ll trust the process ?” ."

Karen Demana replied:

"Hope awubhadalanga ngoba uzolunywa yimi."

SAMU responded:

"Ngathi yimi ngizifaka ekseni ngijahe sebenzini."

Jessica_Jessi said:

"Cape Town we have the worst salons for wigs and wig installment."

Luyanda Minnie replied:

"Nizofunda nini ukuzinamathisela nina kanti."

Busi_Majola responded:

"Wahlala nawe ."

Molly commented:

"iGlue eningi kanje! ."

Woman shows off disastrous grad nails

In another story, Briefly News reported that one woman's trip to the nail bar resulted in an epic fail.

She shared her experience on TikTok with @bluechechile, who shared a video showing the process of her doing her nails.

The clip shows her getting her tips glued and filed before the nail technician dips the nails into red acrylic powder.

