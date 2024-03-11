A South African woman shared a TikTok video showing off her red graduation nails

The footage shows how the manicure was poorly done, with uneven application and bumps

Viewers were left wondering why she didn't ask for a fix and humorously commented on the unfortunate outcome

One South African woman's trip to the nail bar resulted in an epic fail.

Woman shows off grad nails

Sharing her experience on TikTok was @bluechechile, who shared a video showing the process of her doing her nails.

The clip shows her getting her tips glued and filed before the nail technician dips the nails into red acrylic powder.

The tech proceeds to decorate and apply the top coat, resulting in an untidy, lumpy and bumpy red manicure set.

"My grad nails bandla," @bluechechile captioned the post.

Watch the eyebrow-raising manicure below:

Mzansi left amused by woman's red set

The video garnered many views and comments from amused and baffled netizens who questioned why the woman didn't complain about the poor execution of the manicure, which was meant to be for her graduation.

nomfundo851 responded:

"Ubezozikhipha ngempama."

Nothando Mzinyane commented:

"Unyakazise kakhulu izandla ngeke benake kwi gredi ."

Samie_Mahamba asked:

"Uzamile Kodwa umkhuza ? ."

Ntokozo Mpungose commented:

"Wena wathini eseqedile."

Luthi nkomo wrote:

"Nka loma tafule."

Sibongakonke Majozi❤ wrote:

"Mawusukuma ebeku hlalisa phansii ngenkani yini?."

Laluchar responded:

"Ziyancibilika lezinzipho."

lady golden white asked:

"Nawe wathula vele? "

A replied:

"Unamanga wena akekho umuntu abangamenza so naye avume ."

