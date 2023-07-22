One woman regretted her nails that she got done at a Tammy Taylor branch, and she showed people the finished manicure

This woman wanted French tips on her birthday month and went viral as she complained about what a nail tech did on her nails

Online users immediately shared their opinions after watching the video, and many had hilarious commentary

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News launched a YouTube channel Briefly TV. Subscribe now!

A woman's new set of French tip manicure was not up to standard. The lady posted a video complaining after visiting a Tammy Taylor branch.

A TikTok video shows a Tammy Taylor customer who was not happy with the manicure she got for her birthday. Image: @lydz2.0

Source: TikTok

Online users were amused by her manicure, and it got over 3 000 likes. There were thousands of comments, and people were curious to know why she let it happen.

Tammy Taylor manicure disappoints customer

@lydz2.0 posted that she went to Tammy Taylor for French tips in time for her birthday. The lady posted a video where her nails looked bulky after they were finished. Watch the video below:

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

TikTok viewers have jokes about Tammy Taylor French tip manicure

Many people asked the woman why she let the nail tech continue. Online users were also curious to know how much she paid at Tammy Taylor, which has a reputation for having hefty prices.

user4782764940448 for over 600 likes for saying:

"Lapho they expensive, ngathi it's gums and teeth."

Ally Stewart Fitness Coach asked:

"Oh no. Was this really Tammy Taylor?"

Charlotte added:

"A product of trusting the process."

Leesar Makgato commented:

"And you kept quiet through all 10 fingers mntaka gogo?"

nonhlanhlamtshal8 said:

"I would cry for 100 days and 100 nights."

Online users joke about bad manicures

Many people turn to social media when they have bad salon experiences. One woman got long nails and tried to do the laundry.

Lady's nails for graduation miss the mark, SA blame her for allowing nail tech

Briefly News previously reported that this lady wanted a gorgeous set of nails for her graduation ceremony. People were in stitches as they saw how the woman got a bad deal.

The video of her hands after the nail salon visit got over 70 000 likes. Peeps commented, and many were brutally honest.

This TikTokker, @zeigh_happy, shared how badly her nail tech messed up. The stunner wanted long acrylics with crisp shaping. She got a bulky version of the nails instead.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News