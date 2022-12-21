A woman on TikTok was determined to try and do her chores even though she had extremely long nails

The lady in the viral video was hand-washing laundry, and people could not stop laughing at her

Peeps flooded the comments with jokes about how the woman in the video was truly doing her best

A woman got extra long nails but still had laundry to do. She did not let the new nails get in her way and found a way to do the washing.

A woman washed her laundry with extra-long acrylics, and South Africans were in stitches over it. Image: TikTok/@sontshikazi35

The video of the TikTokker's attempt at doing the laundry with long nails got over two million views. Netizens flooded the comments to make fun of her.

Woman with long nails doing the laundry goes viral on TikTok

A woman @sontshikazi35 got extra long acrylic nails and had the internet in stitches after she did her best to hand-wash laundry. In the video, she washed the clothes using just her palms and people were in stitches.

South Africans are always ready to share thoughts about others' cosmetic choices. People commented with jokes about how the woman was barely washing one garment. Those who often hand wash with long nails claimed she could do a better job but she's not used to them.

Refiloe commented"

"Babes wash exactly the way you would wash if you didn't have nails, these are not pressons."

user15768509798 commented:

"Hai she’s not used to long nails, that’s not how we wash clothes."

TumeloMabitsela1995 commented:

"Everything but the actual washing."

chunumthembu commented:

"No you the one who's not used to long nails."

Melody Wine commented:

"A win is a win, as long as you're getting the job done."

Mokibi commented:

"If you save the money you do nails for six months and buy a washing machine."

user7191067211060 commented:

"Uzoqeda nini.[When will you finish.]"

dolly luthuli commented:

Hamba uyozikhipha. [Go remove them.]"

tullynomlala commented:

"Faka nyawo mtase pume kuzo[Use your feet fam, and be done."]

