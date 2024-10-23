Midfielder George Matlou has returned from injury and is determined to prove his worth at Kaizer Chiefs

Amakhosi supporters backed the player on social media, while others felt it was time for Chiefs to cash out on the midfielder

Kaizer Chiefs midfielder George Matlou aims to earn a new contract at the Soweto club upon his return from injury.

The 26-year-old has competition at the Soweto club but will push for a new deal by impressing new coach Nasreddine Nabi.

Kaizer Chiefs midfielder George Matlou's contract at the Soweto Club expires in 2025. Image: lgmatlou.

Source: Instagram

At the start of the current season, Matlou was rumoured to leave Chiefs, but the midfielder has remained with the team, which has won two of its first three matches in the PSL.

George Matlou wants to impress Nasreddine Nabi

Matlou has returned from injury, according to the tweet below:

According to a Briefly News source at Chiefs, the club hopes Matlou and defender Thatayaone Ditlhokwe will push for a starting place.

The source said:

"Matlou is highly rated at Chiefs, and there is every chance he will get his chance soon. There is competition for his spot in the starting line-up, but having a quality player like Matlou fighting for a place can only help the side going forward. We know the coach admires guys who push themselves, and hopefully, that is what Matlou will do this season."

Fans back Matlou

Amakhosi supporters supported Matlou on social media, saying the player is among their favourites.

Makhabaneng Molefi welcomed Matlou back to the club:

"It's good for our team to have a large pool of players to select for our starting eleven. It raises competition among players as well."

Dumisani Goodman Masombuka is happy:

"More options in the midfield, I love this."

Chris Dlamini wants more from Matlou:

"He still needs to work extremely hard to earn my support."

Isaih RI is not a fan:

"Let's offload him in the January transfer window. No emotions."

Maina Senwelo admires Matlou:

"My favourite."

A Kaizer Chiefs icon lays down a challenge

As Briefly News reported, Kaizer Chiefs legend Willard Katsande said the current Amakhosi squad needs to push themselves harder under new coach Nasreddine Nabi.

Since Nabi's arrival at the Soweto club, Chiefs have been in impressive form, and Katsande said they need to keep pushing forward to win silverware.

