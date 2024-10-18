Kaizer Chiefs legend Willard Katsande said Kaizer Chiefs players must remember that the Soweto side is a massive club

The former midfielder said Chiefs can achieve a lot under new coach Nasreddine Nabi if they remain focused

Local football fans backed Chiefs for success on social media and offered support in their chase for the Carling Knockout Cup

Former Kaizer Chiefs midfielder Willard Katsande said new coach Nasreddine Nabi can deliver success to the Soweto club if the players remain focused.

The Chiefs legend, known affectionately as Salt & Pepper, said Amakhosi players must relish the chance of playing for the club and aim for silverware.

Amakhosi legend Willard Katsande says Kaizer Chiefs players must remain focused. Image: KaizerChiefs.

Chiefs will be in action against SuperSport United in the Carling Knockout Cup on Saturday, 18 October 2024, and Katsande, who has his own clothing label, backs the side for success.

Willard Katsande wants Kaizer Chiefs to step up

Chiefs will face SuperSport on Saturday, 19 October 2024, according to the tweet below:

According to SportsBoom, Katsande backed Nabi, and the aspiring Chiefs coach called for total commitment from the Amakhosi players.

Katsande said:

"We must take it one game at a time and continue consistently. All we need is to work on our consistency. Every player must know that they are playing for a big team, and they must improve every game because there is no time to relax at Chiefs. If we get it right that way, we can compete, we're going to have a very good season. In that way, we will achieve a lot under coach Nabi."

Fans back Chiefs

Local football fans said on social media that Nabi was the right man for the job, and they backed the side to beat SuperSport in the Carling Cup.

Ayanda Ayo Ngobi backs Chiefs in the cup:

"Straight win. Khosi for life."

Mega Mind says Chiefs have a quality side:

"With Blom, Castillo and Shabalala in midfield. We shall easily beat SuperSport."

Jabu Kubayi wants silverware:

"We will leave no stone unturned at Peter Mokaba stadium tomorrow. We need this trophy at all costs; all the best, lads, for tomorrow. We rally behind you all the way."

Msawenkosi Dulton trusts Nabi:

"I trust the process of our coach and his technical team."

Victor Modisane hopes for the best:

"Good luck, Khosi."

Nasreddine Nabi tops the earning list in the PSL

As reported by Briefly News, Kaizer Chiefs coach Nasreddine Nabi is the highest-earning tactician in the PSL.

Since joining Chiefs at the start of the 2024/2025 season, the Tunisian coach has earned over R700,000 a month and has won two out of three matches.

