Nasreddine Nabi: Figure Shows Massive Salary of Kaizer Chiefs Coach
- New Kaizer Chiefs coach Nasreddine Nabi is the highest-earning coach in the PSL since joining the Soweto giants this season
- The Tunisian has had an excellent start to life at Chiefs after winning two of their opening three matches
- Local football fans backed Nabi on social media and said they were not concerned about his salary but more about his performance
Tunisian coach Nasreddine Nabi is the PSL's highest-earning tactician, having joined Kaizer Chiefs at the start of the current season.
According to reports, Nabi earns a whopping R783,000 at Chiefs, who have been looking for their first piece of silverware since 2015, when they won the PSL title.
Since taking over at Chiefs, Nabi has won two out of three matches and recently welcomed Cedric Kaze as his new assistant.
Nasreddine Nabi earns top dollar at Kaizer Chiefs
Nabi's salary was revealed in the tweet below:
In the three matches played so far, Chiefs have already looked better under Nabi, as they are looking to improve on their lowly tenth-placed finish in the PSL last season.
Nabi has also shown that he is not afraid of using young talent and players who put in extra effort on the training pitch.
Fans back Nabi
Chiefs fans said on social media that they are not too concerned about Nabi's salary as long as it brings titles to Naturena.
Themba Mngun does not care about Nabi's salary:
"I don't like to check salaries. Please, that is unnecessary."
Hlayisani Baloyi sasy Chiefs are spending big:
"If I hear someone saying Chiefs are stingy, I'll summon them to a disciplinary hearing."
Mofokeng M Jnr is a Chiefs fan:
"I feel sorry for smaller teams. Chiefs is about to kill."
Monyadiwa Seboko says Nabi is worth it:
"His reputation speaks for itself. I trust him."
Ks Sekgobela Ks Sekgobela is tired of hearing about salaries:
"Every season, they talk about the highest-paid player or coach instead of winning trophies."
Moalosi Maluzah Bose wants Chiefs to succeed:
"We are not interested in his salary; we just want good results at Chiefs."
Mbhoni Erasmus says Nabi needs time to prove himself:
"No need to put the coach under pressure, as he is still building his own team."
Bhidliza Jr Nkosi is not a fan:
"Wait until Pirates beat them. They will see him as a useless coach."
NickyCma backs Nabi:
"It's going to be the best season."
Thato Kemp says Nabi has a tough task:
"Nabi has a lot of work ahead of him this season."
Nasreddine Nabi identifies a problem at Kaizer Chiefs
As Briefly News reported, Kaizer Chiefs coach Nasreddine Nabi said his side lacks firepower and the ability to finish games.
Since taking over at Naturena, Nabi has guided Chiefs to two wins out of three, scoring six goals and conceding four.
