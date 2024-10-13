Nasreddine Nabi has pointed out a deficiency in Kaizer Chiefs after winning the Cultural Urban Festival Africa Cup

The Glamour Boys defeated Premier Soccer League rivals Marumo Gallants to win the trophy during the international break

The Tunisian tactician is not happy about the big problem his team are facing despite the winning the CUFA Cup

Nasreddine Nabi has lamented about a huge problem in his Kaizer Chiefs' side after leading them to victory in the Cultural Urban Festival Africa Cup on Sunday, October 13, 2024.

The Soweto giants defeated Marumo Gallants 4-3 on penalties after the 90 minutes of play failed to produce a goal from both sides at the Bloemfontein Stadium.

The match was under serious threat late yesterday after Gallants stated that they were not sure of their participation, but a late update from the organisers confirmed that the game would go on.

Nasreddine Nabi points out the big problem with Kaizer Chiefs despite winning the Cultural Urban Festival Africa Cup. Photo: @KaizerChiefs.

Nabi points out Kaizer Chiefs' problem

In an interview with SABC1 after the game, as per iDiskiTimes, Nabi was glad he led his team to win the title but was not happy about one aspect of the game.

The Tunisian tactician lamented his team's inability to convert their chances and saw it as a big problem.

"It was a very intense game; it was an excellent thing [winning a trophy], but we created many chances," he said on SABC1.

"Just like against Sundowns, we also created a lot of opportunities. This is a big problem [that we're missing chances].

"I want a winning mentality. There are no friendly games. In friendly games, you need a positive attitude and a winning attitude. In exercises and training, I want to win.

"If I lose, it's a problem. I don't sleep. I want this mentality.

"We lost momentum in the game. We gave the other team the chance to gain control, and this is unacceptable.

"Secondly, we play in the cup against SuperSport, and this is an awful repetition. Maybe the SuperSport coach was watching, and if we reach penalties again, I need to change takers."

Nabi lifts first trophy at Kaizer Chiefs

Briefly News earlier reported that Nabi has won his first title as Kaizer Chiefs coach after Amakhosi defeated Gallants in the CUFA Cup.

Bruce Brvma produced a stellar performance in the game as the Soweto giants continue to impress under the Tunisian mentor

