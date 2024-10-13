Nasreddine Nabi has won his first title for Kaizer Chiefs after leading the Glamour Boys to victory against Marumo Gallants in the CUFA Cup

The match ended in a goalless draw in the entire 90 minutes of play, with Amakhosi going on to win on penalties

A South African international impressed with his performance in the game despite being on the bench most times this season

Kaizer Chiefs' good run of form this season continues as they defeated Premier Soccer League rivals Marumo Gallants to lift the Cultural Urban Festival Africa Cup (CUFA Cup) at the Bloemfontein Stadium on Sunday afternoon.

Bafana Bafana star Bruce Bvuma produced a man-of-the-match performance, as Amakhosi won on penalties after both teams played a goalless draw in 90 minutes.

Nasreddine Nabi lifted his first trophy at the club as the Glamour Boys won 4-3 on post-match penalties against the newly promoted PSL side.

South African international Bruce Brvma shines during Kaizer Chiefs' victory over Marumo Gallants in the Cultural Urban Festival Africa Cup on Sunday, October 13, 2024. Photo: @KaizerChiefs.

Kaizer Chiefs defeat Gallants in CUFA Cup

Kaizer Chiefs started the game brightly and had the first real chance of the match after Wandile Duba's shot from the edge of the box was saved by Gallants' goalie Kagiso Mlambo in the 10th minute.

Gallants responded ten minutes later with a powerful shot by Siyabulela Shai, but Bvuma saved his effort.

Nabi subbed on Mfundo Vilakazi in the 32nd minute after Christian Saile picked up a slight injury.

The first half ended goalless, but Ranga Chivaviro tested Mlambo as the Soweto giants kept on threatening the Gallants goalkeeper.

Chivaviro came knocking again 15 minutes after the restart, but his powerful strike was saved by Mlambo, who continues to keep his team in the game.

With both teams failing to find the back of the net, the match headed to a penalty shoot-out with Chiefs players Yusuf Maart, Reeve Frosler, Nkosingiphile Ngcobo and Inacio Miguel all scoring while Bvuma saved two from the opposition.

