South Africa claimed all three points disgracing Congo in their third AFCON 2025 qualifier at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium

The Bafana Bafana were the better side for the entire 90 minutes of play, with the Red Devils failing to meet up expectations

A sports journalist has outlined the three players who stood out with their performance in the match

Bafana Bafana continued their good run of form in the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations, thrashing Congo Brazzaville 5-0 at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium on Friday, October 11, 2024.

Mamelodi Sundowns midfielders Teboho Mokoena and Buthasi Aubaas were all on the scoresheet in the first half, with the former scoring a brace.

Lyle Foster and second-half substitute Iqraam Rayners completed the damage as both strikers hit the back of the net in the second 45 minutes of play.

Teboho Mokoena impressed during Bafana Bafana's 5-0 win over Congo in the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers on Friday, October 11, 2024. Photo: Visionhaus.

Three best players in Bafana Bafana's win over Congo

Sports journalist Uche Anuma while speaking to Briefly News shared his thoughts on Bafana Bafana's five-star performance against Congo while naming the three players who stood out in the match.

"It was an exciting match, to be sincere; Bafana Bafana dominated from start to finish," he said.

"All the players had a fantastic game, but Teboho Mokoena, Bathusi Aubaas and Oswin Appollis stood out for me.

"Mokoena's performance proved that class is permanent; despite being out of Mamelodi Sundowns, he still produced a Man of the Match performance today.

"Aubaas is the one who surprised me the most, from being called up to starting the game and also forming an excellent midfield pair with Mokoena; that was a solid performance from him.

"I don't know what Broos told Appollis before the game, but he has constantly proved to the Belgian that he is a player on whom the team can rely.

"Provided three assists and was involved in the fourth goal; take a bow, Oswin."

McCarthy casts doubt on Hugo Broos' abilities

Briefly News earlier reported that Benni McCarthy has cast doubt over the ability of present South Africa national team coach Hugo Broos.

The former Orlando Pirates star claimed he's not sure if the Belgian manager is the right coach for the Bafana Bafana.

