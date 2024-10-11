South African football legend Benni McCarthy has shared his thoughts on whether Hugo Broos is the right man for Bafana Bafana's job

The former Manchester United assistant coach is not sure if the Belgian tactician has done enough to remain the country's national team manager

The Bafana Bafana all-time highest goalscorer also spoke on the current crop of players that make up the Mzansi men's team squad

Bafana Bafana legend Benni McCarthy has cast doubt over the ability of present South Africa national team coach Hugo Broos with his recent comment on the manager.

The former South African international is a highly rated Bafana Bafana legend due to what he achieved during his professional career, both for his country and in club football.

The former West Ham star remains the only South African player ever to lift the UEFA Champions League and recently had a coaching stint with one of the top clubs in Europe, Manchester United.

Benni McCarthy cast doubt on the abilities of Bafana head coach Hugo Broos ahead of their tie against Congo in the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier. Photo: Matthew Ashton/Richard Pelham.

McCarthy casts doubt on Hugo Broos' abilities

In a recent interview from On The Whistle, McCarthy shared his thoughts on the present players in the Bafana Bafana squad and also their recent performance under Broos.

Broos led South Africa to a third-place finish at the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations in Ivory Coast, but the former Manchester United assistant coach believes the crop of players under the Belgian can achieve more.

"It's a good generation of players," the former Manchester United first-team coach said.

"Bafana over the last few years have been nowhere; they've not qualified for any World Cups, so they have underachieved quite a lot."

The former Orlando Pirates star went on to say he's not sure if the Belgian manager is the right coach for the South African men's national team.

"I don't know if they have the right manager," the former FC Porto striker added.

Bafana Bafana will face Congo Brazzaville in a double-header AFCON 2025 qualifiers this week and next, and the match could determine their qualification for the competition.

Broos unfazed over Congo’s internal problems

Briefly News earlier reported that Broos is not bothered by the internal problems Congo are battling ahead of their crucial AFCON qualifier.

The Belgian tactician is focused on the game for Friday and will see if the second leg will still take place.

